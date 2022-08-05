Analysts Expect Argentina's Inflation to Reach 90.2% in 2022

The Consumer Price Index releases staggering 9.1% year-over-year June inflation numbers. Here are some things we might expect to occur over the coming weeks. As we’ve seen first had over the past year, when inflation rises drastically, the brain trusts at the Federal Reserve often combat this by raising consumer interest rates. They do this to help prevent economic downturns, like the ones we’ve seen lately, from mutating into full-fledged recessions by making it more expensive for the public to spend money. Historically, when our money buys less, we typically spend less. This is the hope of increasing interest rates.

26 DAYS AGO