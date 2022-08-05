ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Analysts Expect Argentina's Inflation to Reach 90.2% in 2022

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Latin America#Russia#Reuters
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Argentina
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Fed Meets Market Expectations With 75 Basis Point Rate Hike, Bitcoin Jumps 5%

The Federal Reserve delivered an interest rate hike of 75 basis point today, lifting the target range of its benchmark interest rate to between 2.25% and 2.5%. The move met the expectations of analysts, who predicted the Fed would lift interest rates by 75 basis points this month. Less than a week ago, the European Central Bank shocked investors as it raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, delivering a larger-than-expected rate hike of 50 basis points.
STOCKS
The Veracity Report

Inflation Soars to Highest Level Since 1981 – What Might We Expect

The Consumer Price Index releases staggering 9.1% year-over-year June inflation numbers. Here are some things we might expect to occur over the coming weeks. As we’ve seen first had over the past year, when inflation rises drastically, the brain trusts at the Federal Reserve often combat this by raising consumer interest rates. They do this to help prevent economic downturns, like the ones we’ve seen lately, from mutating into full-fledged recessions by making it more expensive for the public to spend money. Historically, when our money buys less, we typically spend less. This is the hope of increasing interest rates.
TechCrunch

5 reasons why Ukraine’s fintech sector is growing despite war

Despite the hurdles of war, the Ukrainian fintech community is working to create better infrastructure and regulation for the country, which can attract valuable companies and institutional investors from different backgrounds. It’s a valuable market. I’m sure many investors think the country’s IT sector is a risky investment right...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy