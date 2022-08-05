Analysts Expect Argentina's Inflation to Reach 90.2% in 2022

Read on money.usnews.com
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
U.S. consumer spending beats expectations in June; inflation accelerates
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in June as Americans paid more for goods and services, with monthly inflation surging by the most since 2005.
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis CEO says inflation is 'very concerning' and 'spreading out' across economy
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis CEO and President Neel Kashkari said Sunday that the current state of inflation is "very concerning" and "spreading out more broadly across the economy." "It’s very concerning. We keep getting inflation readings, new data that comes in as recently as this past week, and...
S&P 500 dips, Treasury yields rise and dollar rallies following robust U.S. jobs report
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 headed lower, Treasury yields advanced and the dollar rose on Friday after the U.S. July employment report blasted past expectations, raising the odds of continued monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
The dollar's dominance is not part of a currency war and its strengthening is critical to lowering global inflation, Bank of America says
The dollar's massive gains against other currencies this year isn't part of a "currency war," Bank of America said. "The US is the epicenter of the global inflation problem," the bank said. Dollar dominance does have consequences though, and it's already lowered the global growth outlook. The dollar has risen...
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
decrypt.co
Fed Meets Market Expectations With 75 Basis Point Rate Hike, Bitcoin Jumps 5%
The Federal Reserve delivered an interest rate hike of 75 basis point today, lifting the target range of its benchmark interest rate to between 2.25% and 2.5%. The move met the expectations of analysts, who predicted the Fed would lift interest rates by 75 basis points this month. Less than a week ago, the European Central Bank shocked investors as it raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, delivering a larger-than-expected rate hike of 50 basis points.
Stimulus Update: Fed Rate Hikes Could Slow Inflation and Help Make Up for Absent Stimulus Checks
Relief may be forthcoming -- just not in the form of a stimulus payment. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% this week for the second month in a row. It's a move designed to cool inflation -- and give struggling consumers a break. On July 27, the Federal...
Don't expect the stock market to rally even as gas prices fall and inflation cools, Goldman Sachs says
Falling gas prices mean inflation is set to cool considerably over the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts expect lower gas prices to shave at least one percentage point off of headline CPI. But the stock market has limited upside as the Fed is unlikely to tolerate easing financial...
Inflation Soars to Highest Level Since 1981 – What Might We Expect
The Consumer Price Index releases staggering 9.1% year-over-year June inflation numbers. Here are some things we might expect to occur over the coming weeks. As we’ve seen first had over the past year, when inflation rises drastically, the brain trusts at the Federal Reserve often combat this by raising consumer interest rates. They do this to help prevent economic downturns, like the ones we’ve seen lately, from mutating into full-fledged recessions by making it more expensive for the public to spend money. Historically, when our money buys less, we typically spend less. This is the hope of increasing interest rates.
FOXBusiness
Americans' inflation expectations declined sharply in July, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now fell sharply in July, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon
Elon Musk has doubled down on his claims that a U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half, but the world’s richest man is starting to see some macroeconomic snags resolve themselves. Musk has an unwavering view on the U.S. economic outlook and...
TechCrunch
