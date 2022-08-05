Read on cityoflakewood.us
Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93Bryan DijkhuizenOlympia, WA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
She Called 911 Screaming For Help In 2009 And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKent, WA
The Suburban Times
August 5 JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update
City of Lakewood announcement. Washington Blvd. was closed to through traffic between Edgewood and Vernon. The existing roadway was removed and the signal was taken down this week. In addition, crews have begun preparation to install the largest section of stormwater infrastructure for this project. The concrete pavement for the...
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below. It’s been 24 years since I lived in Edmonds so taking a stab at it and going to say Anthony’s Homeport?. Library parking lot – flood repair. Both Peter...
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
KOMO News
King County names 2 groups to run ex-hotels in Auburn, Federal Way to house the homeless
SEATTLE — King County officials on Friday announced who will manage two former hotels in Auburn and Federal Way that have been purchased by the county and will be converted into housing for the homeless. The two buildings are part of the county's Health Through Housing initiative, which aims...
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
2-alarm houseboat fire erupts on Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm houseboat fire docked at a marina in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue North after 911 callers reported a houseboat on fire. Upon arriving at the...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
thejoltnews.com
What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?
Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
Seafair north entrance reopens after temporarily closing due to homicide investigation
SEATTLE — The north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival has reopened after temporarily closing due to a homicide investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning. Police responded to...
Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
Tri-City Herald
Puyallup business owner raided payroll to gamble, buy a pool and take lavish vacations
The co-owner and financial manager of a steel fabrication company in Puyallup, Wash., pleaded guilty to tax fraud Friday for using more than $1 million in payroll taxes on personal expenses including vacations, gambling and a pool, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington announced. Donna Powell, 56, was...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – What The Fluff Dog Grooming
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
q13fox.com
Seattle traffic: Get ready for traffic nightmares with sports, Seafair, and I-5 construction
SEATTLE - Expect major traffic delays this weekend on I-5 in Seattle due to several big events scheduled, and construction on I-5. Seafair is also back this weekend. For some, it has been years since they have seen the Blue Angels and the hydroplane races in person, and it is a reason for excitement.
ncwlife.com
Head-on wreck on Highway 97A seriously injures two
A two-car, head-on accident late Saturday night on Highway 97A three miles north of Wenatchee critically injured both drivers and closed the highway for about four hours. The Washington State Patrol says that just before midnight, a 2007 Toyota Corolla being driven by Juan Orrosco-Sanchez, 26, was travelling southbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a 1988 GMC pickup being driven by Nicholas L. Clapham, 63, of Renton.
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle to close due to 'safety concerns'
SEATTLE — Amazon is the latest business to close one of its stores over "safety concerns" in downtown Seattle. Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors." Six other Amazon Go stores...
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
travelnoire.com
Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours
Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
