ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

August 5 JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update

City of Lakewood announcement. Washington Blvd. was closed to through traffic between Edgewood and Vernon. The existing roadway was removed and the signal was taken down this week. In addition, crews have begun preparation to install the largest section of stormwater infrastructure for this project. The concrete pavement for the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Can you name this place in Edmonds?

Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below. It’s been 24 years since I lived in Edmonds so taking a stab at it and going to say Anthony’s Homeport?. Library parking lot – flood repair. Both Peter...
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakewood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Government
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-alarm houseboat fire erupts on Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm houseboat fire docked at a marina in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue North after 911 callers reported a houseboat on fire. Upon arriving at the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Hotels And Motels#City Hall#Parks And Recreation#City Manager#6100 Motor Avenue Sw#The City Council#The Lakewood City Council
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – What The Fluff Dog Grooming

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
ncwlife.com

Head-on wreck on Highway 97A seriously injures two

A two-car, head-on accident late Saturday night on Highway 97A three miles north of Wenatchee critically injured both drivers and closed the highway for about four hours. The Washington State Patrol says that just before midnight, a 2007 Toyota Corolla being driven by Juan Orrosco-Sanchez, 26, was travelling southbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a 1988 GMC pickup being driven by Nicholas L. Clapham, 63, of Renton.
WENATCHEE, WA
PLANetizen

A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle

Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
SEATTLE, WA
travelnoire.com

Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours

Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy