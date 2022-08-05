Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
Former Lakers big man’s 2 championship rings just sold for an absurd 6-figure price
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko won two championships during his six-year stint with the team. Medvedenko recently auctioned off both of those championship rings. The rings fetched a pretty nice price, and all of the proceeds will benefit Ukraine relief efforts. As some Lakers fans likely already know,...
BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Sign 10-Year Veteran Wing
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, NBA veteran Kent Bazemore and the Sacramento Kings have agreed on a one-year contract.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Frustrated With Ben Simmons After He Didn't Respond And Left Nets Group Chat After Being Asked If He Would Play In Game 4, Says NBA Insider
The Brooklyn Nets are a team that notably disappointed in the playoffs this year, not winning a single game in the first round despite the presence of stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They were however missing Ben Simmons, so perhaps things could have been different were he to have played.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Yardbarker
Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?
In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Yardbarker
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Questions Whether Kyrie Irving Wants To Go To The Lakers: "If Kyrie So Badly Wants To Reunite With LeBron James In LA, Why Hasn't He Gone Public With His Trade Demand?"
Kyrie Irving is in an odd situation at the moment. Reports suggest that the Nets man opted into the final year of his deal so that he could spend another season and see through his commitment to the team. However, it was expected across the NBA that he would end up joining the Los Angeles Lakers because the Lakers' stars were reported to want him to join the team.
3 Trades The New York Knicks Should Still Try To Make
The New York Knicks are certainly a team with eyes on them this NBA offseason. At the same time, that feels like a sentence we could be typing every year. The Knicks, somehow, are always expected to make a move. Yet, they seldom do – or at least, they never seem to make the ones their fans are hoping to see.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Old LeBron James Video Where He Claims He Predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game: "LeStradamus"
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were two of the NBA's biggest stars during the 2000s and early 2010s. Kobe is unfortunately no longer with us, but Bron remains one of the biggest names in basketball. Their legacies have often been compared to the other, but throughout their careers, the two had the utmost respect for each other.
BET
NBA Star Tobias Harris And Jasmine Winton Tie The Knot At A New York Castle
NBA star Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton tied the knot Saturday (Aug. 6) at a lovely wedding ceremony at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y., PEOPLE reports. “Today I get to marry my best friend!!!!” the Philadelphia 76ers forward, 30, shared with the world via tweeted before the nuptials. Engaged...
Yardbarker
"Memphis Is Going To Get Their Reality Check": Grizzlies Have Kept Draymond Green's Quote As Motivation In Their Weight Room
The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are setting up to be the next juicy rivalry in the NBA. The two teams clashed in the Conference Semifinals this past postseason and tempers flared often in that series as the Warriors triumphed in 6 games. The series ending didn’t stop...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."
The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
LeBron James and Bam Adebayo show full-fledged support of Markieff Morris showing out during offseason action
Markieff Morris’ solid performance in summer action received positive recognition from both Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo and former Heat star LeBron James. The 32-year-old Morris competed in the Danny Rumph Classic at LaSalle University in Philadelphia and showed off the skills that have made him an 11-year veteran.
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Once Revealed That He Hates The Attention That Comes With Being An NBA Star: "I Hate Fame. It's Just Not Who I Am."
Derrick Rose has found himself becoming a role player in his last few seasons in the NBA. It's easy to forget that Rose was once MVP of the league, a player touted to become one of the greatest ever. His stint with the Chicago Bulls was epic, and young DRose was as exciting a talent as the league had seen since LeBron James.
Opinion: Save His Career? The Miami Heat Should Trade For This Former Duke Superstar
Last month, SNY's Ian Begley was on Jake Fischer's Podcast "Please Don’t Aggregate This" and he said that the Miami Heat had talked to the New York Knicks about Cam Reddish. I believe that the Heat could save Reddish's career in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Awkward First Encounter With Bill Russell: “I’m Not Getting Up Just To Meet Some Kid.”
The Boston Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell sadly passed away last week at age 88, leaving this world as an incredible winner and somebody who fought for those less fortunate during his entire life. Russell was a gentleman on and off the court, but sometimes, to get his attention, you needed more than the desire.
