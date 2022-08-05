Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Asian shares mostly decline on global technology downturn
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan’s SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. Such worries are coming on top of concerns about inflation and what central banks might do to curb that trend. Higher interest rates tend to work as a minus for share prices. Shares fell in Tokyo and Hong Kong but rose in other regional markets. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices fell. Japan’s technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. dropped more than 4% in Tokyo trading. On Monday it reported a record quarterly loss of $23 billion. A global nose-dive of technology-related issues, such as Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, dragged on its sprawling portfolio of investments.
Why Karuna Therapeutics Jumped Around 72%; Here Are 96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ jumped 114.6% to close at $1.61 on Monday after climbing over 27% on Friday. TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 102.7% to settle at $20.57 after gaining around 8% on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline...
Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis
SOLTAU, Germany, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch.
Holiday Inn owner IHG sweetens shareholder returns on travel rebound
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG (IHG.L) announced a $500 million share buyback on Tuesday after half-year profit more than doubled, boosted by higher room prices, strong demand for leisure travel and a recovery in business stays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as traders eyed the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
Comments / 0