CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NOTV, AMZN and TGTX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

 3 days ago
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Great Ajax: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Great Ajax AJX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 27 per share. On Friday, Great Ajax will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Hims & Hers Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Hims & Hers Health HIMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hims & Hers Health missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $52.87...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 6%

These five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pay 6% dividend yields to their investors. Each one trades on the New York Stock Exchange, each has an average daily trading volume of greater than 100,000 shares. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG is paying investors a 6.11% dividend. The company...
MARKETS

