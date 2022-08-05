CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NOTV, AMZN and TGTX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Read on www.benzinga.com
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Great Ajax: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Great Ajax AJX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 27 per share. On Friday, Great Ajax will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
MariMed Q2 Revenue Stagnates YoY, Provides Revised Financial Guidance
MariMed, Inc. MRMD MRMD released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $33 million, an increase of 1% compared to $32.6 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross margin was 45% compared to 60% in Q2 2021. Gross profit was $15...
Hims & Hers Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Hims & Hers Health HIMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hims & Hers Health missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $52.87...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
5 REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 6%
These five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pay 6% dividend yields to their investors. Each one trades on the New York Stock Exchange, each has an average daily trading volume of greater than 100,000 shares. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. BRDG is paying investors a 6.11% dividend. The company...
