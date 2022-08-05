Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Dufry's turnover more than doubles as sales inch towards 2019 levels
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry (DUFN.S) said on Tuesday it saw strong sales momentum continue in July despite the soaring inflation, after its turnover more than doubled in the first six months of the year.
Holiday Inn owner IHG sweetens shareholder returns on travel rebound
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG (IHG.L) on Tuesday announced a share buyback programme of $500 million and resumed interim dividend, after its half-year profit more than doubled on the back of a steady recovery in post-pandemic travel.
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S.
Novavax's jab only gained FDA approval in July and entered a saturated COVID vaccine market.
