ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tessa Thompson Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Ginger Red Hair

By Sharde Gillam
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsmEh_0h6zaeMo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evzce_0h6zaeMo00

Source: Gotham / Getty


We just adore Tessa Thompson’s unique style and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us hair envy to add to our adoration!

Taking to the platform, the beauty showed off her ginger red hair in various hair styles, and we’re loving it! Tessa shared her vibrant hair color in a series of selfies that she shared on the platform in an IG Carousel, showing off the look from all angles and styles.

For some looks, the beauty wore her hair naturally curly and in others, she wore the vibrant color in micro braids. We can’t choose a favorite look so we’ll just admire them all! “ *Cue RED, RED, RED by Fiona Apple*” she captioned the look for her3.3 million IG followers.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tessa Thompson (@tessamaethompson)

“absolutely stunning,” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the look while another wrote, “ obsessed actually.” We’re just loving this ginger look on the actress! What do you think about Tessa’s hair color? DON’T MISS…

Tessa Thompson Gives Modern-Day Angel Vibes At The “Passing” Premiere In LA

Tessa Thompson Is Statuesque On The December/January Cover Of Ebony Magazine

Tessa Thompson Confirms Connection With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency”

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Fiona Apple
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love

Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With Austin Kevitch As She Kisses Him & Holds His Hand

It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. The pair were seen taking a stroll hand-in-hand following their lunch date, during which Camila planted one on Austin’s cheek (seen here). Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021 after two years of dating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Hair Styles#Hair Colour#Ginger Red Hair#Ig Carousel
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Is Ready For Dinner In A Silver Dress As She Holds Mom Kylie Jenner’s Hand: Photos

Stormi Webster has stolen the show once again! The 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, looked adorable and totally in her element as she walked out of her London, England hotel, Nobu Hotel in Portman Square, while holding her doting mother’s hand on Aug. 5. Stormi rocked a sparking silver dress that had a white tee paired underneath. She accessorized with a boxy silver handbag and frosted shades and completed her fun outfit with white sneakers. She styled her hair in braided pigtails.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West With Yeezy Family Photos

Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West in Yeezy Family Pics. These exes are showing SHDZ but no shade. Kim Kardashian supported Kanye West by rocking sunglasses from his brand Yeezy on Instagram Aug. 4. "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ," the Kardashians star captioned pics of her modeling the frames while sporting...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
XXL Mag

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
HollywoodLife

Dolph Lundgren, 64, & Fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, Spotted Running Errands In LA

Dolph Lundgren, 64, and his fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25, looked relaxed and happy during their latest outing together. The actor and the beauty matched in black outfits, including a t-shirt and shorts for Dolph and a cropped tee and shorts for Emma, as they ran errands together in the West Hollywood area Aug. 5. Emma also wore sunglasses and had her hair down as they both topped off their looks with sneakers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy