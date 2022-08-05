Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Made So Many Moves at Trade Deadline

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Yankees are seeing why Harrison Bader could be a difference maker come the playoffs
When the New York Yankees traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, they were hoping to overhaul the centerfield position come the playoffs. Bader is expected to make a recovery and return from plantar fasciitis, which currently has his foot in a...
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans
Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
Spencer Strider doesn’t hold back on what he thinks of the Mets
Just like pretty much the entire weekend, Sunday was a day the Braves would like to forget. Jacob DeGrom was perfect through 5.2 innings before he walked Ehire Adrianza, which was then followed up by a two-run homer off the bat of Dansby Swanson. But it still wasn’t enough, as the Mets won the series finale by a score of 5-2 and fell 6.5 games back in the division.
The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna
I’ve held out on writing this article for as long as I possibly can, but this probably should have been said weeks ago. The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna. For the entire season, the Big Bear has been the worst offensive player in the lineup, which is the last thing that should be expected out of a designated hitter. Ozuna has one job, and he’s been abysmal at it. On the season, he’s hitting just .215 with a .659 OPS. Ozuna is striking out in nearly a quarter of his at-bats and walking just 6% of the time. All of this has led to him accruing an appalling -1.1 WAR.
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break AL HR record?
With the way Aaron Judge has played at the plate this season, it is quite possible he will break Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record. While some fans may be hoping to watch him hit 62 home runs, there is at least one person who doesn't want to see that happen -- Maris' son.
San Diego Padres' third baseman Manny Machado had bold response to questions about Dodgers' sweep
The San Diego Padres lost their fourth consecutive game when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. But it is certain that All-Star third baseman Manny Machado is not concerned about his team falling further behind their in-state division rival. After the Padres lost 4-0 on...
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been the architect behind a number of blockbuster moves in recent years that were considered "wins" at the trade deadline. Trea Turner and Max Scherzer a year ago. Yu Darvish back in 2017. We can lump the Mookie Betts acquisition in there, even though that was an offseason addition.
Updates on Ian Anderson and Travis d’Arnaud
This weekend went about as poorly as possible for the Braves. Not only did they lose four of five games, falling 6.5 games back in the division, but they also suffered a couple of injuries and Ian Anderson once again looked like a shell of the pitcher he has been over the last two seasons. Atlanta will need Anderson to bounce back if they want to repeat as champions, and they’ll also need Travis d’Arnaud to make a full recovery from the right leg injury he suffered when attempting to tag Pete Alonso on a bang-bang play at the plate.
New York Yankees star shortstop prospect suffers hand injury as fans clamor for his promotion
There is a strong argument to make that the New York Yankees should pull up star shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza to compete with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. General manager Brian Cashman doubled down over the weekend, indicating that they’ve been supremely impressed with Kiner-Falefa’s defense this season, despite 11 errors and a .967 fielding percentage at the position over 827.1 innings this year.
Yankees 3B Matt Carpenter exits game with fractured left foot
New York Yankees third baseman Matt Carpenter exited Monday night's game against the Seattle Mariners with a fractured left foot after fouling a ball off himself in the top of the first inning. Carpenter, who was New York's designated hitter, was eventually replaced by pinch hitter Tim Locastro in the...
Rocco Baldelli rips umpires after controversial call led to Twins' extra-innings loss to Blue Jays
Ejected for his outburst, Baldelli didn't hold back after the game. "It's one of the worst moments I think we've seen of umpiring in any game I've ever been a part of in baseball," Baldelli said. "I think it was pathetic what just played out." The Twins still lead the...
Braves could be without Travis d’Arnaud for a while
In Saturday’s night game of a doubleheader, multiple Braves went down with injuries. Atlanta saw Max Fried , Jackson Stephens, and Travis d’Arnaud all suffer different severity of injuries, with d’Arnaud’s being the most concerning. X-rays came back negative, but reports surfaced that the veteran catcher is in a walking boot today.
Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson power Yanks past Mariners
Aaron Judge hit his major-league-leading 44th home run and Josh Donaldson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs as the New York Yankees snapped a season-worst, five-game losing streak with a 9-4 victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Judge hit a 425-foot shot to...
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
NFL・
Boston Red Sox hitter Bobby Dalbec looking to increase playing time with position change
As chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had suggested in the days leading up to the August 2 trade deadline, the Red Sox resisted strict categorization as a “buyer” or “seller.” Boston dealt #1 catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, flipped reliever Jake Diekman to the White Sox for Vázquez’s replacement Reese McGuire, and acquired Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham. While Boston reportedly listened to offers on J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill, that group of rentals remained. So did stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, neither of whom was apparently ever really available.
Comments to female reporter land Pete Rose, Phillies in hot water
Suffice to say, it didn't take long for the internet to weigh in on the tone-deaf comments Pete Rose made over the weekend. The former Philadelphia Phillies slugger was at Citizens Bank Park as part of a celebration of the 1980 World Series team — a ceremony that was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Because of sexual misconduct allegations that were levied against Rose in 2017, he was asked about the allegations that he had relations with underage girls. Rose responded to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey, "It was 55 years ago, babe."
The Brewers and their fans will survive without Josh Hader
Business as usual? Maybe not. But as usual, the business must continue, without Hader, the lanky lefty, who was the National League’s Reliever of the Year in three of the last four seasons. This is not to minimize the loss of Hader, perhaps the best closer in the game....
Dodgers claim 3B Rylan Bannon off waivers from Orioles
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Bannon, 26, was one of five players traded from the Dodgers to the Orioles in 2017 that allowed Los Angeles to acquire Manny Machado. Bannon made his major league debut May 12 and...
