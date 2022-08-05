New study explores cell receptor crucial for cardiovascular health

Read on bioengineer.org
Related
bioengineer.org
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal [1] today (Tuesday). The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
bioengineer.org
IASLC early detection and screening committee to report on global obstacles to lung cancer screening
(Vienna-August 7, 2022, 10:10 a.m. CEST)—Lung cancer screening with low dose CT technology has been shown to be effective in reducing mortality associated with lung cancer but current data on the status of lung cancer screening data in low- and middle-income countries is scarce, often opinion-based or is limited.
bioengineer.org
NELSON trial protocol more sensitive than NLST and may increase the benefits of lung cancer screening, while reducing unnecessary follow-up procedures
NELSON Trial Protocol More Sensitive than NLST and May Increase the Benefits of Lung Cancer Screening, While Reducing Unnecessary Follow-up Procedures. NELSON Trial Protocol More Sensitive than NLST and May Increase the Benefits of Lung Cancer Screening, While Reducing Unnecessary Follow-up Procedures. (Vienna, August 7, 2022, 10:10 a.m. CEST) –...
bioengineer.org
Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC
(Vienna—August 7, 2022, 10:10 a.m. CEST)—The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
IMPower010: Overall survival interim analysis of a Phase III study of atezolizumab vs best supportive care in resected NSCLC
(Vienna, August 8, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CEST)–An interim analysis of overall survival data from the IMpower010 trial showed an overall survival trend in favor of atezolizumab in the PD-L1 TC > 1% stage II-IIIA population (OS HR, 0.71 [95% CI: 0.49, 1.03]), but not in the all randomized stage II-IIIA or intent-to-treat population, according to research presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
bioengineer.org
Fatigue, headache among top lingering symptoms months after COVID
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 8, 2022) – Fatigue and headache were the most common symptoms reported by individuals an average of more than four months out from having COVID-19, investigators report. AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 8, 2022) – Fatigue and headache were the most common symptoms reported by individuals an average...
Comments / 0