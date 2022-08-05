New study explores cell receptor crucial for cardiovascular health

(Vienna, August 8, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CEST)–An interim analysis of overall survival data from the IMpower010 trial showed an overall survival trend in favor of atezolizumab in the PD-L1 TC > 1% stage II-IIIA population (OS HR, 0.71 [95% CI: 0.49, 1.03]), but not in the all randomized stage II-IIIA or intent-to-treat population, according to research presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.

HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO