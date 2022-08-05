Read on bioengineer.org
Related
Job Applicant's 20-Word Resume Stuns Internet: 'Straight to the Point'
One person joked on Reddit that the applicant must have been "playing hard to get" - but others read between the lines.
JOBS・
bioengineer.org
IASLC early detection and screening committee to report on global obstacles to lung cancer screening
(Vienna-August 7, 2022, 10:10 a.m. CEST)—Lung cancer screening with low dose CT technology has been shown to be effective in reducing mortality associated with lung cancer but current data on the status of lung cancer screening data in low- and middle-income countries is scarce, often opinion-based or is limited.
Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles
NUNEATON, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A handful of commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash fast, racing to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co (GM.N).
The Earth has been mysteriously slowing down for 50 years - now scientists think they know why
Planet Earth has begin spinning at a slower rate, making the days longer, and scientists are struggling to understand why.In general, there are processes to point to that have lengthened the Earth’s day from its approximately 86,400-second length.Over millions of years, the planet’s rotation has been slowing down due to friction caused by the Moon. Every 100 years, around 2.3 milliseconds is added to the length of a day – billions of years ago, a day on Earth only lasted 19 hours.Now, however, the Earth’s continual slowness is unprecedented and has gone on for the past 50 years and,...
Comments / 0