Small Business

Reuters

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

NUNEATON, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A handful of commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash fast, racing to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co (GM.N).
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Earth has been mysteriously slowing down for 50 years - now scientists think they know why

Planet Earth has begin spinning at a slower rate, making the days longer, and scientists are struggling to understand why.In general, there are processes to point to that have lengthened the Earth’s day from its approximately 86,400-second length.Over millions of years, the planet’s rotation has been slowing down due to friction caused by the Moon. Every 100 years, around 2.3 milliseconds is added to the length of a day – billions of years ago, a day on Earth only lasted 19 hours.Now, however, the Earth’s continual slowness is unprecedented and has gone on for the past 50 years and,...
ASTRONOMY

