Vista, CA

ranchosantafereview.com

Public Defender’s Office seeks nominations for county’s ‘25 most remarkable teens’

Nominations open for fourth annual “25 Most Remarkable Teens” program; nominees should be county residents between 13 and 19. A cancer survivor from Chula Vista’s Hilltop High School, a nationally awarded opera singer from north San Diego’s Del Norte High School and a transgender student body president at an Escondido high school for foster youth were among the young people chosen in 2021 as San Diego’s “25 Most Remarkable Teens.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Vista, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fallbrook, CA
presidiosentinel.com

No Longer America’s Finest City?

It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Oceanside Harbor Days Family Fun

Oceanside Harbor Days is a two-day event sponsored by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Harbor Days feature arts and craft exhibits, food booths, and many fun activities for the entire family. Highlights of the festival include The Miss Southern California Children’s and Teen Pageant, Fishing derby, live entertainment, Pirate School...
OCEANSIDE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
CORONADO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Author, anti-bullying activist with rare form of dwarfism spreads message of self-love

CARMEL VALLEY — For many of his 22 years, Brandon Farbstein says he didn’t love the person he saw when he looked in the mirror. Born with a rare form of dwarfism that capped his height at 3 feet, 9 inches, and affected his physical mobility, the San Diego resident says he once considered suicide. And during his junior year at a Virginia high school, he endured such extreme cyberbullying from classmates that he stopped attending classes on campus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA

