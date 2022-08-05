Read on www.ranchosantafereview.com
First safe parking lot for homeless in East County ready to open
The transformation is just about complete along North Magnolia Avenue on the border of El Cajon.
ranchosantafereview.com
Public Defender’s Office seeks nominations for county’s ‘25 most remarkable teens’
Nominations open for fourth annual “25 Most Remarkable Teens” program; nominees should be county residents between 13 and 19. A cancer survivor from Chula Vista’s Hilltop High School, a nationally awarded opera singer from north San Diego’s Del Norte High School and a transgender student body president at an Escondido high school for foster youth were among the young people chosen in 2021 as San Diego’s “25 Most Remarkable Teens.”
Community plan draft shows aerial skyways, urban development in Mira Mesa
A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.
Here’s when San Diego County school districts start for fall
August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.
presidiosentinel.com
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
daytrippen.com
Oceanside Harbor Days Family Fun
Oceanside Harbor Days is a two-day event sponsored by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Harbor Days feature arts and craft exhibits, food booths, and many fun activities for the entire family. Highlights of the festival include The Miss Southern California Children’s and Teen Pageant, Fishing derby, live entertainment, Pirate School...
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
Local organizations help ease record back-to-school costs
Families are expected to spend a record-breaking amount on back-to-school supplies and clothes this year.
Bring a New Water-Saving Landscape to Life with Native California Plants
Thirteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. With your new water-saving landscaping plans complete, demolition and turf removal done, and your new irrigation system in place, it’s time to get started on the plant installation. For most homeowners, this is...
$35M in Financing Secured on Properties in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa
Nearly $35 million in financing has been secured for a portfolio of multifamily properties located in San Diego and three suburbs, a real estate firm announced. The loan covers nearly 151 units spread across five properties, according to Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which arranged the funding. The ten-year loan...
NBC San Diego
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s Cucina Urbana founder makes a culinary pivot: She will open a Jewish deli this month
Trailblazing restaurateur Tracy Borkum, long known for her portfolio of California Italian dining venues, is pivoting to a new concept inspired by her family roots: the Jewish deli. Late this month, she and chef partner Tim Kolanko will debut Gold Finch, a 1,400-square-foot restaurant that will be housed on the...
pacificsandiego.com
Author, anti-bullying activist with rare form of dwarfism spreads message of self-love
CARMEL VALLEY — For many of his 22 years, Brandon Farbstein says he didn’t love the person he saw when he looked in the mirror. Born with a rare form of dwarfism that capped his height at 3 feet, 9 inches, and affected his physical mobility, the San Diego resident says he once considered suicide. And during his junior year at a Virginia high school, he endured such extreme cyberbullying from classmates that he stopped attending classes on campus.
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
