CARMEL VALLEY — For many of his 22 years, Brandon Farbstein says he didn’t love the person he saw when he looked in the mirror. Born with a rare form of dwarfism that capped his height at 3 feet, 9 inches, and affected his physical mobility, the San Diego resident says he once considered suicide. And during his junior year at a Virginia high school, he endured such extreme cyberbullying from classmates that he stopped attending classes on campus.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO