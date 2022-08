Dale Ivan Hugunin passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, in Luverne, Minnesota. He was 94. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 13, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Worthington, Minnesota, with Reverend Randall Knuth officiating. The visitation will be at 10:00 am. Lunch will be served at the church following the ceremony.

WORTHINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO