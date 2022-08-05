Fellow Democrat files ethics complaint against lame duck Speaker Egolf

Read on pinonpost.com
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
knau.org
Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate
Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate in the upcoming general election. The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.
Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch and a legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
Opinion: New Mexico Is Waiting to See if Congress Will Pass the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act
“Every state is important, every American who loses something in a natural disaster needs to be made whole and taken care of, but here the federal government is responsible for the fire...We will keep working towards 100 percent reimbursement, and while I don’t have that yet, I’m very confident it is coming.” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.
pinonpost.com
Thanks to violence in Dem-run ABQ, GOP candidate unsafe to door knock
Over the past few months, four Muslim men have been killed in Albuquerque in what police are calling an apparent coordinated attack on Muslims in the Duke City. The latest slaying was of Naeem Hussain, who was an employee of the City of Española, killed in an ambush in Albuquerque two Fridays ago.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey calls for unification of Republicans heading into General Election
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a series of tweets on Saturday that Republicans must unite behind the newly named GOP nominees heading into the November election to "ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity." "The votes are counted, the races are settled, and the Arizona...
Opinion: An Anti-Abortion Lawsuit Has Been Filed in the State of New Mexico
Currently, New Mexico is one of the states where abortion is legal. "In New Mexico, the Legislature has already repealed a 1969 statute that sought to make it a crime to end a pregnancy. Abortion rights are also protected by the Equal Protection Clause and Equal Rights Amendment outlined in the state Constitution, according to the governor’s legal team." —Dan McKay.
Phoenix New Times
Kari Lake is the GOP Nominee. Here's What She Wants to Do to Arizona
After three long days tallying ballots and one very nutty election night jubilee, Trump-backed Kari Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. Her opponent’s early lead in Maricopa County wasn’t enough to survive Lake’s midnight comeback on Tuesday, when she pulled ahead by 10,000 votes. By Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the primary race for Lake. By the next morning, her lead grew to more than 19,000 votes.
New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday...
New Mexicans may not always be liable for spouse’s tax issues
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is making it easier for innocent spouses to get tax relief. Normally, both spouses who file joint tax returns are responsible for tax debts. In some cases, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), can even hold you liable for your former spouse’s taxes after divorce. The IRS offers “innocent spouse […]
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Opinion: This Is How New Mexico Is Planning to Bring Workers Back
New Mexico is in dire need of more workers—our state's unemployment rate is extremely high compared to the national average. "The number of non-working adults has been a longtime concern for the state, with the labor force participation rate standing at roughly 57%, according to recent data. That compares to the national rate of 62%." —Matthew Narvaiz & Colleen Heild.
Washington Examiner
New Mexico needs more work on its tax reforms, experts argue
(The Center Square) – While New Mexico has stopped taxing Social Security benefits for most taxpayers, the state still needs more tax reforms to improve its economic climate, according to some fiscal policy experts. The state stopped last month stopped taxing Social Security benefits for those who earn $100,000...
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana.
ladailypost.com
U.S. Rep. Stansbury Issues Statement On Recent Attacks In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) issued the following statement after Albuquerque law enforcement reported Thursday that the shooting of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain may be connected with the recent shootings of Mohammad Admadi and Aftab Hussein. “As we are grieving the unthinkable loss of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain this...
New Mexico abortion clinics strained over capacity with out-of-state patients
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, an influx of out-of-state patients to New Mexico has sent wait times skyrocketing for abortion and reproductive care services in a state already struggling with a health care worker shortage. Now, physicians at one of just three main reproductive health clinics offering procedural...
New Mexico Businesses that Were Hurt by Wildfires Are Now Eligible for $5,000 to $20,000 Grants
"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday that businesses impacted by this year’s wildfires can qualify for $5,000 to $20,000 in grants." —Claudia L. Silva. A lot of businesses have suffered financially due to the fires, just as many were already struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless Community
It is all too easy to judge the homeless population, especially when you are gainfully employed, but many of us could easily find ourselves in their shoes if we were going through a tough divorce where our ex-partner took advantage of the finances, if we were laid off and struggling to find another job, or if we were trying to overcome a serious addiction.
losalamosreporter.com
Governor Bolsters State Police Presence In Albuquerque Following Killing Of Fourth Muslim Man
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Saturday that she will send additional state police to Albuquerque after a Muslim man was killed on Friday. The death is the fourth murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque in recent months, and police believe they may be connected. “I am angered and...
gmcr.org
Civil Discourse: Nuclear Weapons Issues
The Most Reverend John C. Wester is Archbishop of Santa Fe, New Mexico – an archdiocese that includes the Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories, Kirtland Air Force Base (where more than 2,000 nuclear weapons are stored), and the Trinity Site where the first nuclear bomb test took place on July 16, 1945. On January 11, 2022, Archbishop Wester released a pastoral letter entitled entitled Living in the Light of Christ’s […]
