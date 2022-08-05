‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House

Read on www.wglr.com
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Delivery vehicle left running stolen, later found near Tenney Park, police say
Police said the vehicle was found just after noon in the 1400 block of East Johnson Street. None of the packages inside were missing, and all of the driver’s belongings were still there.
Black Earth man killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth man was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said Tyler Russel was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall.
Middleton celebrates National Mustard Day
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Mustard was the king of condiments in Middleton Saturday. The National Mustard Museum celebrated National Mustard Day with music, games, a raffle and, of course, mustard. Organizers said that mustard ice cream was, believe it or not, the top hit. “It’s important that we recognize the...
Janesville City Council proposes allowing deer bow hunting in Rotary Gardens, varying opinions from residents
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you have a yard and live in Wisconsin, chances are, you’ve fallen victim to deer nibbling on your flowers and other plants. Janesville City Council is introducing a resolution to solve that problem, but the plan is sparking controversy around the area. Chad Cox is one of the people saying there are too many deer in Janesville.
What you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday
There’s a chance your polling place has changed since the last time you voted, whether it was in April’s spring election or elections a year or two ago. Before you leave home, be sure to check the MyVote website to find the correct polling location for where you live to avoid any headaches that might come with going to the wrong location.
Man injured in Green Co. motorcycle crash last week dies
HOLLANDALE, Wis. — A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Green County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Schneider, 50, of Blanchardville died of injuries sustained in the crash. On August 1 just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Reeseville home
REESEVILLE, Wis. — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a person at a home in Reeseville. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance. Deputies arriving at the home found a 21-year-old man who they said was armed with a knife.
Fitchburg police searching for missing woman last seen Friday
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday evening. Marcela Nicole Suazo-Vargas, 24, was last seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way at around 7 p.m. She is about 5’2″ tall, 153 lbs with long, shoulder-length black hair. Suazo-Vargas...
Lafayette County Authorities Find Missing Man Alive
Lafayette County Authorities were able to locate a 49 year old man from Benton who was found alive and had not been seen since Monday. On Thursday evening, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a check welfare complaint.. Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the scene where an unattended vehicle was located. After information was gathered, the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department were called to respond to the scene to provide search assistance, which continued into the late evening hours, without locating the missing person. Sheriff’s Office personnel returned to the scene at around 6:00am Friday morning. Members of the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department arrived at the scene to continue the search for the missing person. Additional resources were requested and arrived from Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol; both deploying drones for the search. In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided an airplane for a grid search. Additional K9 resources arrived to the scene from the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue team. The Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with executing the search for the missing individual. At approximately 10:25am Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team was able to locate the missing man. Once the man was located, medical assistance was rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. His name has not been released as a continuing investigation is in progress.
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote?. Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion rights, and gun violence.
Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers
ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him.
Tallman Arts Festival returns to Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Tallman Arts Festival returned to Janesville Saturday, now with more fun than ever. For the first time in 64 years, the festival will be held over two days. The Rock County Historical Society has hosted the event for over six decades, bringing artists from across the country to the annual event.
Verona city clerk shares predictions for voter turnout ahead of primary election
VERONA, Wis. — This primary election, there are lots of races in small areas that will make a big impact this August. Holly Licht is the Verona city clerk. Some of the big races in mind for voters in her area are even smaller than the ones most people know about in Wisconsin this fall.
Canadian CrossFit athlete, 51, suffers stroke during competition
MADISON, Wis. — A 51-year-old CrossFit athlete is recovering after suffering a massive stroke during the event Thursday. “I remember realizing I had skipping rope with me because that was going to be one of the things I get warmed up with, and I realized that it had fallen out of my hand,” Dave Rempel recalled.
