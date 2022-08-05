ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly decline on global technology downturn

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan’s SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. Such worries are coming on top of concerns about inflation and what central banks might do to curb that trend. Higher interest rates tend to work as a minus for share prices. Shares fell in Tokyo and Hong Kong but rose in other regional markets. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices fell. Japan’s technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. dropped more than 4% in Tokyo trading. On Monday it reported a record quarterly loss of $23 billion. A global nose-dive of technology-related issues, such as Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, dragged on its sprawling portfolio of investments.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Xperi Holding Corp#Xper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as traders eyed the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy