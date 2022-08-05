Southwest Drops 10 Hawaii Routes | Fare War Starts | Expedia Out

Haleakala National Park is a US national park located on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The territory of the National Park is conditionally divided into two parts: the top of the Haleakala crater with the territories adjacent to it and the coast of Kipahulu. In the coastal zone of the park, tourists are recommended to visit Hosmer Grove, where a huge number of rare plant species brought from different parts of the world are concentrated. Unlike the harsh western coast of Hawaii, the eastern coast captivates with its tropical nature. Here, our idea of ​​Hawaii is confirmed by dense impenetrable jungle. Heliconias and bougainvilleas bloom, colorful wild orchids, ginger, balsam and anthurium. After a half-hour journey along the path through the jungle, the sound of water is heard more and more clearly. These are waterfalls of indescribable beauty, carefully hidden from view in the labyrinths of the tropical forest.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO