Hawaii State

Southwest Drops 10 Hawaii Routes | Fare War Starts | Expedia Out

By Beat of Hawaii
 3 days ago
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
HAWAII STATE
tourcounsel.com

Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii (with Map & Photos)

Haleakala National Park is a US national park located on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The territory of the National Park is conditionally divided into two parts: the top of the Haleakala crater with the territories adjacent to it and the coast of Kipahulu. In the coastal zone of the park, tourists are recommended to visit Hosmer Grove, where a huge number of rare plant species brought from different parts of the world are concentrated. Unlike the harsh western coast of Hawaii, the eastern coast captivates with its tropical nature. Here, our idea of ​​Hawaii is confirmed by dense impenetrable jungle. Heliconias and bougainvilleas bloom, colorful wild orchids, ginger, balsam and anthurium. After a half-hour journey along the path through the jungle, the sound of water is heard more and more clearly. These are waterfalls of indescribable beauty, carefully hidden from view in the labyrinths of the tropical forest.
TRAVEL
cutoday.info

Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank

HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
HONOLULU, HI
travelweekly.com

Hawaii Volcanoes lava tube closed

The Nahuku lava tube (also known as Thurston Lava Tube) is closed at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and it's uncertain when it will reopen. One of the few accessible lava tubes in Hawaii, Nahuku was created long ago by an underground river of magma and visitors have frequented the lava tube via a short day hike.
HAWAII STATE
touropia.com

22 Best Things to do in Maui, Hawaii

Maui is the second largest Hawaiian island (a US state found off the shore in the Pacific Ocean). Fascinatingly, it was formed by the union of two volcanoes, Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains. It’s the perfect destination as the island is always warm and sunny, and there’s a diversity of landscapes waiting to be discovered.
TRAVEL
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai

WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday. Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers

Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on Aug. 6. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima, however, continues to live on.
HONOLULU, HI

