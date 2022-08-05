ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Rising interest rates boost Legal & General-CEO

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rising interest rates are helping Legal & General's (LGEN.L) business, its chief executive said on Tuesday as the British life insurer recorded an above-forecast 8% rise in first-half operating profit and said it was on track to meet or beat its financial goals.
