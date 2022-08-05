Read on www.toledolegalnews.com
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
NOTICE OF FILING INVENTORIES
Whereas Inventories have been filed in the office said Court by the Executors or Administrators of Estates of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. Notice is therefore given to the Executors or Administrators of the Estates of said deceased person; to the next of kin; beneficiaries under the wills; surviving spouses if any; and to the attorneys representing any of the aforementioned persons; that said Inventories of said aforementioned estates are now on file in the office of said Probate Court and that they will be for hearing before said Court on the 24th day of August, 2022, at 10 o'clock in the forenoon.
NOTICE OF ACCOUNTS FOR HEARING
Whereas Accounts & Vouchers have been filed in the office of said Court of the Administrators of the Estates and/or the Executors of the Will of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. 2010EST2450 Davis Sr, Robert R. 2011EST1184 Rajner, Albert P. 2014EST2430 Bleckner, Steven S. 2018EST1862 Point, Julia I. 2019EST1075 Yockey,...
Foreclosure Public Auction, Case No. CI0202102586
In the State of Ohio, Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202102586-000 Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-2, U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee, (Plaintiff) vs. Zielinski, David J., (Defendants) In pursuance of an Order of Sale directed to me in the above entitled action, I will offer...
PROBATE NOTICE, CASE 2022EST1370
WILL ANNEXED, PROBATE OF WILL, INVENTORY AND ACCOUNT. In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Probate Division, Case No. 2022EST1370. In the Matter of the Estate Mary Jane Pfoutz aka Mary Jane Kukla Pfoutz, Deceased. To the Unknown Heirs of Robert Wilhelm, Beverly Wilhelm, Tina Kukla, Dennis Jaworski,...
Ohio man guilty of running unlicensed funeral homes
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty Friday on 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on […]
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date. The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
Sylvania Municipal Court Report
The following cases were heard in Sylvania Municipal Court July 18 to 22, 2022. Court costs are $130 unless otherwise indicated. Todd B. Warnke Jr., 6649 Charlesgate Road, Sylvania; (2) disorderly conduct; fines, $200; court costs, $260; 60 days jail, 51 suspended; nocontact with victim.Dylan C. Byers, 4144 Robinhood Lane, Toledo; assault, criminal trespass anddomestic violence, dismissed without costs or prejudice.
Man found guilty in May 2021 homicide at Spotlight nightclub
TOLEDO, Ohio — Darryl Lathan, who was indicted in October for the murder of Armonte Rodgers in May 2021 at the Spotlight nightclub in south Toledo, was found guilty on Friday of murder, felonious assault and failure to comply by a Lucas County judge. He will be sentenced on...
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
Toledo delays enforcing lead ordinance to Dec. 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has to wait even longer to enforce its controversial lead ordinance after a property owner sued, causing them to hold off until Dec. 1. It happened during a meeting Thursday morning between the city and those filing the suit. The ordinance requires...
Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# CI 0201902720
Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# CI 0201902720. Citimortgage, Inc vs Dorothy G. Yeager, et al. The description of the property to be sold is as follows:. Property Address: 5427 Rambo Lane, Toledo, Lucas, Ohio, 43623. Legal Description: Full Legal Listed on Public Website; Parcel Number: 2336474. Bidding will be available...
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
BP sells remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300M
TOLEDO, Ohio — BP is selling its remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery to a Canadian company. Calgary-based Cenovus announced Monday it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining stake in the refinery. Cenovus already owns the other 50%. Per terms of the deal, Cenovus will also...
Health department conducts inspections
A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
USPS aims to hire more toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
Metroparks acquires four parcels
At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
Toledo developers hope to double the number of people living downtown in 6 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — A big part of breathing new life into downtown Toledo is attracting more people to live downtown. Paul Toth, the president of ConnecToledo, and his team work with both the Downtown Toledo Improvement District and the Development Corporation that hope to greatly expand downtown living. "So...
