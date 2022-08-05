ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
toledolegalnews.com

NOTICE OF ACCOUNTS FOR HEARING

Whereas Accounts & Vouchers have been filed in the office of said Court of the Administrators of the Estates and/or the Executors of the Will of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. 2010EST2450 Davis Sr, Robert R. 2011EST1184 Rajner, Albert P. 2014EST2430 Bleckner, Steven S. 2018EST1862 Point, Julia I. 2019EST1075 Yockey,...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Foreclosure Public Auction, Case No. CI0202102586

In the State of Ohio, Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202102586-000 Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-2, U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee, (Plaintiff) vs. Zielinski, David J., (Defendants) In pursuance of an Order of Sale directed to me in the above entitled action, I will offer...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

PROBATE NOTICE, CASE 2022EST1370

WILL ANNEXED, PROBATE OF WILL, INVENTORY AND ACCOUNT. In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Probate Division, Case No. 2022EST1370. In the Matter of the Estate Mary Jane Pfoutz aka Mary Jane Kukla Pfoutz, Deceased. To the Unknown Heirs of Robert Wilhelm, Beverly Wilhelm, Tina Kukla, Dennis Jaworski,...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date. The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man guilty of running unlicensed funeral homes

A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty Friday on 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on […]
toledolegalnews.com

Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# CI 0201902720

Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# CI 0201902720. Citimortgage, Inc vs Dorothy G. Yeager, et al. The description of the property to be sold is as follows:. Property Address: 5427 Rambo Lane, Toledo, Lucas, Ohio, 43623. Legal Description: Full Legal Listed on Public Website; Parcel Number: 2336474. Bidding will be available...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Gas leak pesters Toledo residents

Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo delays enforcing lead ordinance to Dec. 1

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has to wait even longer to enforce its controversial lead ordinance after a property owner sued, causing them to hold off until Dec. 1. It happened during a meeting Thursday morning between the city and those filing the suit. The ordinance requires...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Real Property#Politics Courts#Politics State#Plaintiff
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

USPS aims to hire more toledoans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction

DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Man Who Posed As Funeral Home Director In Toledo Found Guilty

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found Shawnte Hardin guilty of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. •One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) •Three counts of tampering with records (F3) •Two counts of telecommunications fraud (F5)
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
MILLBURY, OH
whbc.com

Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
AKRON, OH
13abc.com

8/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In

A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
WAUSEON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy