Lucas County, OH

toledolegalnews.com

NOTICE OF FILING INVENTORIES

Whereas Inventories have been filed in the office said Court by the Executors or Administrators of Estates of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. Notice is therefore given to the Executors or Administrators of the Estates of said deceased person; to the next of kin; beneficiaries under the wills; surviving spouses if any; and to the attorneys representing any of the aforementioned persons; that said Inventories of said aforementioned estates are now on file in the office of said Probate Court and that they will be for hearing before said Court on the 24th day of August, 2022, at 10 o'clock in the forenoon.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

NOTICE OF ACCOUNTS FOR HEARING

Whereas Accounts & Vouchers have been filed in the office of said Court of the Administrators of the Estates and/or the Executors of the Will of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. 2010EST2450 Davis Sr, Robert R. 2011EST1184 Rajner, Albert P. 2014EST2430 Bleckner, Steven S. 2018EST1862 Point, Julia I. 2019EST1075 Yockey,...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Foreclosure Public Auction, Case No. CI0202102586

In the State of Ohio, Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202102586-000 Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-2, U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee, (Plaintiff) vs. Zielinski, David J., (Defendants) In pursuance of an Order of Sale directed to me in the above entitled action, I will offer...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

PROBATE NOTICE, CASE 2022EST1370

WILL ANNEXED, PROBATE OF WILL, INVENTORY AND ACCOUNT. In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Probate Division, Case No. 2022EST1370. In the Matter of the Estate Mary Jane Pfoutz aka Mary Jane Kukla Pfoutz, Deceased. To the Unknown Heirs of Robert Wilhelm, Beverly Wilhelm, Tina Kukla, Dennis Jaworski,...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Gas leak pesters Toledo residents

Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo delays enforcing lead ordinance to Dec. 1

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has to wait even longer to enforce its controversial lead ordinance after a property owner sued, causing them to hold off until Dec. 1. It happened during a meeting Thursday morning between the city and those filing the suit. The ordinance requires...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
TOLEDO, OH
hollandsfj.us

Sylvania Municipal Court Report

The following cases were heard in Sylvania Municipal Court July 18 to 22, 2022. Court costs are $130 unless otherwise indicated. Todd B. Warnke Jr., 6649 Charlesgate Road, Sylvania; (2) disorderly conduct; fines, $200; court costs, $260; 60 days jail, 51 suspended; nocontact with victim.Dylan C. Byers, 4144 Robinhood Lane, Toledo; assault, criminal trespass anddomestic violence, dismissed without costs or prejudice.
SYLVANIA, OH
#Foreclosure#Politics State#Linus Business#Politics Courts#Business Industry#The Common Pleas Court Of#Equity Resources Inc#Plaintiff#Complaint In Case#The Lucas County Auditor
13abc.com

Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date. The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Lucas County Foreclosure Auction, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202001749-000

In the State of Ohio, Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202001749-000. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., (Plaintiff) Degroff, Joseph C., (Defendants) In pursuance of an Order of Sale directed to me in the above entitled action, I will offer for sale at public online auction the following described real estate:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
toledo.com

A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio

Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

USPS aims to hire more toledoans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction

DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
MILLBURY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
hollandsfj.us

Metroparks acquires four parcels

At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Man Who Posed As Funeral Home Director In Toledo Found Guilty

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found Shawnte Hardin guilty of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. •One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) •Three counts of tampering with records (F3) •Two counts of telecommunications fraud (F5)
TOLEDO, OH

