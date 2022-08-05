Read on www.toledolegalnews.com
NOTICE OF ACCOUNTS FOR HEARING
Whereas Accounts & Vouchers have been filed in the office of said Court of the Administrators of the Estates and/or the Executors of the Will of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. 2010EST2450 Davis Sr, Robert R. 2011EST1184 Rajner, Albert P. 2014EST2430 Bleckner, Steven S. 2018EST1862 Point, Julia I. 2019EST1075 Yockey,...
NOTICE OF FILING INVENTORIES
Whereas Inventories have been filed in the office said Court by the Executors or Administrators of Estates of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. Notice is therefore given to the Executors or Administrators of the Estates of said deceased person; to the next of kin; beneficiaries under the wills; surviving spouses if any; and to the attorneys representing any of the aforementioned persons; that said Inventories of said aforementioned estates are now on file in the office of said Probate Court and that they will be for hearing before said Court on the 24th day of August, 2022, at 10 o'clock in the forenoon.
Man found guilty in May 2021 homicide at Spotlight nightclub
TOLEDO, Ohio — Darryl Lathan, who was indicted in October for the murder of Armonte Rodgers in May 2021 at the Spotlight nightclub in south Toledo, was found guilty on Friday of murder, felonious assault and failure to comply by a Lucas County judge. Rodgers was shot May 16...
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date. The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
Foreclosure Public Auction, Case No. CI0202102586
In the State of Ohio, Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202102586-000 Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-2, U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee, (Plaintiff) vs. Zielinski, David J., (Defendants) In pursuance of an Order of Sale directed to me in the above entitled action, I will offer...
PROBATE NOTICE, CASE 2022EST1370
WILL ANNEXED, PROBATE OF WILL, INVENTORY AND ACCOUNT. In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Probate Division, Case No. 2022EST1370. In the Matter of the Estate Mary Jane Pfoutz aka Mary Jane Kukla Pfoutz, Deceased. To the Unknown Heirs of Robert Wilhelm, Beverly Wilhelm, Tina Kukla, Dennis Jaworski,...
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
Toledo delays enforcing lead ordinance to Dec. 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has to wait even longer to enforce its controversial lead ordinance after a property owner sued, causing them to hold off until Dec. 1. It happened during a meeting Thursday morning between the city and those filing the suit. The ordinance requires...
Sylvania Municipal Court Report
The following cases were heard in Sylvania Municipal Court July 18 to 22, 2022. Court costs are $130 unless otherwise indicated. Todd B. Warnke Jr., 6649 Charlesgate Road, Sylvania; (2) disorderly conduct; fines, $200; court costs, $260; 60 days jail, 51 suspended; nocontact with victim.Dylan C. Byers, 4144 Robinhood Lane, Toledo; assault, criminal trespass anddomestic violence, dismissed without costs or prejudice.
Man Who Posed As Funeral Home Director In Toledo Found Guilty
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found Shawnte Hardin guilty of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. •One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1) •Three counts of tampering with records (F3) •Two counts of telecommunications fraud (F5)
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
Two Fulton County Men Sentenced In Common Pleas Court
(PRESS RELEASE) Two Fulton County men were sentenced on August 4th, 2022 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Andrew M. Dollison, age 28, of Delta, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Dollison possessed obscene material involving a minor.
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
BP sells remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300M
TOLEDO, Ohio — BP is selling its remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery to a Canadian company. Calgary-based Cenovus announced Monday it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining stake in the refinery. Cenovus already owns the other 50%. Per terms of the deal, Cenovus will also...
Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.
Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# CI 0201902720
Lucas County Foreclosure Auction. Case# CI 0201902720. Citimortgage, Inc vs Dorothy G. Yeager, et al. The description of the property to be sold is as follows:. Property Address: 5427 Rambo Lane, Toledo, Lucas, Ohio, 43623. Legal Description: Full Legal Listed on Public Website; Parcel Number: 2336474. Bidding will be available...
Toledo woman arrested for menacing after alleged BG incident
A Toledo woman was arrested for menacing after she allegedly made threats. The Bowling Green Police Division took a report Friday at 10:29 p.m. from a woman who said she had been threatened. She also said the same woman had bit her neck and punched her in the face earlier in the week.
