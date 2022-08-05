Read on www.toledolegalnews.com
toledolegalnews.com
Foreclosure Public Auction, Case No. CI0202102586
In the State of Ohio, Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Case No. G-4801-CI-0202102586-000 Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-2, U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee, (Plaintiff) vs. Zielinski, David J., (Defendants) In pursuance of an Order of Sale directed to me in the above entitled action, I will offer...
toledolegalnews.com
NOTICE OF FILING INVENTORIES
Whereas Inventories have been filed in the office said Court by the Executors or Administrators of Estates of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. Notice is therefore given to the Executors or Administrators of the Estates of said deceased person; to the next of kin; beneficiaries under the wills; surviving spouses if any; and to the attorneys representing any of the aforementioned persons; that said Inventories of said aforementioned estates are now on file in the office of said Probate Court and that they will be for hearing before said Court on the 24th day of August, 2022, at 10 o'clock in the forenoon.
BP sells remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300M
TOLEDO, Ohio — BP is selling its remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery to a Canadian company. Calgary-based Cenovus announced Monday it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining stake in the refinery. Cenovus already owns the other 50%. Per terms of the deal, Cenovus will also...
Toledo developers hope to double the number of people living downtown in 6 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — A big part of breathing new life into downtown Toledo is attracting more people to live downtown. Paul Toth, the president of ConnecToledo, and his team work with both the Downtown Toledo Improvement District and the Development Corporation that hope to greatly expand downtown living. "So...
toledolegalnews.com
Foreclosure Notice; Case CI0202202533000
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS LUCAS COUNTY, OHIO CASE NO. G4801CI0202202533000. Barbara Sanford; The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses And Assigns, And The Unknown Guardians Of Minor And Or Incompetent Heirs Of David A. Sanford; State Of Ohio Department Of Medicaid; Lucas County Treasurer; Unknown Spouse, If Any, Of Barbara Sanford, Defendant(S).
toledolegalnews.com
NOTICE OF ACCOUNTS FOR HEARING
Whereas Accounts & Vouchers have been filed in the office of said Court of the Administrators of the Estates and/or the Executors of the Will of the following deceased persons, to-wit:. 2010EST2450 Davis Sr, Robert R. 2011EST1184 Rajner, Albert P. 2014EST2430 Bleckner, Steven S. 2018EST1862 Point, Julia I. 2019EST1075 Yockey,...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
13abc.com
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette Sunoco Celebrates Grand Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners of the Fayette Sunoco, employees and community members take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the store. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fayette Sunoco held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5th. The... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
toledolegalnews.com
PROBATE NOTICE, CASE 2022EST1370
WILL ANNEXED, PROBATE OF WILL, INVENTORY AND ACCOUNT. In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Probate Division, Case No. 2022EST1370. In the Matter of the Estate Mary Jane Pfoutz aka Mary Jane Kukla Pfoutz, Deceased. To the Unknown Heirs of Robert Wilhelm, Beverly Wilhelm, Tina Kukla, Dennis Jaworski,...
Toledo delays enforcing lead ordinance to Dec. 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has to wait even longer to enforce its controversial lead ordinance after a property owner sued, causing them to hold off until Dec. 1. It happened during a meeting Thursday morning between the city and those filing the suit. The ordinance requires...
sent-trib.com
Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
13abc.com
USPS aims to hire more toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Cost To Provide Golf Carts At The Fair Increases Significantly
FAIR BOARD … Members of the Fulton County Fair Board discuss the topic of putting privacy screening on the fencing that runs around the grandstands. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair Board held their meeting on Thursday, August 4th. The meetin... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island resort sold for $3.2 million
KELLEYS ISLAND – The Kelleys Island Venture Resort was sold in late July to Sleep Over Venture Resort LLC for $3.2 million. The Kelleys Island Venture Resort is a 31-unit hotel located at 441 West Lakeshore Drive. It is the only hotel located on the island. The property also has a swimming pool and is located on the lake near downtown.
bgindependentmedia.org
Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair
The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
13abc.com
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
hollandsfj.us
Sylvania Municipal Court Report
The following cases were heard in Sylvania Municipal Court July 18 to 22, 2022. Court costs are $130 unless otherwise indicated. Todd B. Warnke Jr., 6649 Charlesgate Road, Sylvania; (2) disorderly conduct; fines, $200; court costs, $260; 60 days jail, 51 suspended; nocontact with victim.Dylan C. Byers, 4144 Robinhood Lane, Toledo; assault, criminal trespass anddomestic violence, dismissed without costs or prejudice.
Structural integrity of Riverview Terrace apartments referred to specialized firm; donations accepted for displaced residents
A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan on July 28 and now, a specialized engineering firm is assessing the situation. Lenawee County engineers determined the apartment building was structurally unsound the morning of July 25 and residents were instructed to quickly pack...
