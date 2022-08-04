Multiplying Forces: How a network of donors is influencing campaign money in California

Read on calmatters.network
Related
calmatters.network
Are California programs having intended effect?
With California lawmakers debating the fate of some 1,200-plus bills ahead of the end of the legislative session this month, let’s check in on some existing programs’ effectiveness. Today, an in-depth assessment of California’s unemployment insurance program is set to be released by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office,...
calmatters.network
Could this COVID program help reduce the California housing crisis?
Section 8 vouchers have been one of the federal government’s landmark responses to unaffordable housing for half a century. But too often in California, families sit on a waitlist for years only to see their once-golden ticket expire before they can find a home. A fresh batch of emergency...
calmatters.network
Opinion: Renters need a broad coalition to unite
I am a renter, along with 46% of other Palo Altans. With the city’s population nearing 50% resident renters, I am far from alone. A single mom, I am raising my school-age children as fourth-generation Palo Altans. We relocated here in 2014, when there was a less than 1% vacancy in the city’s rental market. We came from the poorest county in northern California and landed in the richest.
calmatters.network
San Jose leaders oppose liquor license
A San Jose mini-market wants to sell alcohol, but is getting pushback from the city. The San Jose Planning Commission voted unanimously in May to recommend a permit for the For You Mini Market, located at 350 Barack Obama Blvd., to sell alcohol. Commissioner Chuck Cantrell was absent. But Mayor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calmatters.network
Council affirms Andrew Binder as Palo Alto's new police chief
For Palo Alto’s new Police Chief Andrew Binder, the learning curve shouldn’t be particularly steep. Binder, who had spent 18 years in law enforcement in the City of San Jose before joining Palo Alto Police Department in 2015, was at the forefront of the department’s recent effort to reform its policies in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020. And when former Chief Bob Jonsen announced his plan to resign earlier this year so that he could run for Santa Clara County sheriff, he tapped then-Assistant Chief Binder to serve as Palo Alto’s top cop on an acting basis.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto hopes for last-ditch deal on business tax
With the clock ticking toward the final deadline, the Palo Alto City Council deferred yet again its decision on creating a business tax in hopes of reaching a last-second compromise with a coalition of opponents. The council has until Aug. 12 to submit to Santa Clara County a resolution that...
calmatters.network
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
Today, the San Jose City Council will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall with acres of unused surface parking. This 70+ year-old site needs to be redeveloped in order to continue to serve the community.
calmatters.network
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow.
RELATED PEOPLE
calmatters.network
Around Town: Fifth grader to bring a Free Little Library to East Palo Alto
In the latest Around Town column, news about a local fifth grader’s plan to create a Free Little Library in East Palo Alto and a Stanford University swimmer who was named the Pac-12 Woman of the Year. BUILD IT, AND THEY WILL COME … During the early part of...
Comments / 0