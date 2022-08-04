Multiplying Forces: How a network of donors is influencing campaign money in California

For Palo Alto’s new Police Chief Andrew Binder, the learning curve shouldn’t be particularly steep. Binder, who had spent 18 years in law enforcement in the City of San Jose before joining Palo Alto Police Department in 2015, was at the forefront of the department’s recent effort to reform its policies in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020. And when former Chief Bob Jonsen announced his plan to resign earlier this year so that he could run for Santa Clara County sheriff, he tapped then-Assistant Chief Binder to serve as Palo Alto’s top cop on an acting basis.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO