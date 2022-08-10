ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I dropped my phone': Dancing employee at North Carolina airport appears on Beyonce's TikTok

 2 days ago

Imagine you are sitting in airplane waiting to take off and you look out the window to see someone dancing.

Kevante Tatum is an employee at Piedmont Triad International Airport and shows off his moves in a viral video on TikTok.

"Is this why my plane's delayed? Let me address that, it is not. We have nothing to do with that. The ramp has nothing to do with that, America," Tatum said. "It gets a little boring in here. So, every now and then I like to dip out, go on the ramp, see what the guys are doing and put on a little show."

Tatum's videos have racked up millions of likes, and has even caught the attention of Beyonce, who included him in her first video on TikTok.

"I dropped my phone. I said guys I gotta miss these next two flights I gotta see what this is about. I went, I immediately called my mom. She died. She loved it," Tatum said.

Tatum attributes a lot of his dance moves to his mother, and he continues to dance 25 years later.

"She had a dance team growing up with her and two of her friends; and I would kinda sneak off on the sides and learn their routines, and she caught me one day, and was like you bout to be dancin boy," he said. "Ballet, contemporary I used to do a lot of that growing up but now since I'm living my best life, I pretty much stick to vogue.

