Monte Alto football changes its culture
MONTE ALTO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monte Alto High School looks to snap their ten game winless drought this upcoming season. The Blue Devils finished last season 0-10, and the team also went under a coaching change after week one. Eugene Garza is now the man at the helm for the Blue Devils. Garza has now […]
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
Agua SUD enters Stage 2 water restrictions
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Agua Special Utility District announced the implementation of the Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan starting on July 29, 2022. The district’s website said customers are required to follow the Mandatory Water Use Restrictions to increase conservation efforts due to drought conditions in the State of Texas. This restriction, said Agua […]
KRGV
South Texas Health System opens new patient tower in Edinburg
The first two floors of the new patient tower at South Texas Health System in Edinburg are now open. Advance diagnostic imaging all in one place is what makes the radiology department stand out. "Our whole goal is to make sure that the Valley can stay here and not travel...
Mobile home on fire in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
RGC Shop with a Cop supplies 40 students with uniforms
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department partnered with Wal-Mart to help raise enough money to buy back-to-school uniforms for local students. The Shop with a Cop event raised enough funds to help 40 children receive back-to-school uniforms Friday. Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers and the Rio Grande City Police […]
KRGV
Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of La Joya
The city of La Joya has implemented stage 2 water restrictions. Residents are only allowed to water twice a week. Even numbered addresses will water on Sundays and Thursdays and odd numbered addresses will water on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Residents are only allowed to water on those days between 8:00...
Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
riograndeguardian.com
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
kurv.com
First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing
A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man. The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.
tpr.org
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
KRGV
Active shooter training held at La Feria ISD
The La Feria Independent School District held a Friday active shooter training for teachers and staff ahead of the new school year. The training was provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. La Feria ISD is also considering extra security measures for the upcoming school year, such as updating...
KRGV
DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop
A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
KRGV
Back-to-school drive to be held in Mission
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Buckner Rio Grande Valley for a back-to-school drive. The drive will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Buckner facility in Mission. Students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will be 500 backpacks to give away.
Lane and ramp closures on US-281
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly lane and ramp closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound US-281 in Edinburg between Canton and Monte Cristo Road, starting Aug. 8. Crews will be working between 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Traffic flow will will be impacted at different locations each night. On Aug. 8, a single-lane closure on […]
kurv.com
