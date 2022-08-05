ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

ValleyCentral

Monte Alto football changes its culture

MONTE ALTO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monte Alto High School looks to snap their ten game winless drought this upcoming season.  The Blue Devils finished last season 0-10, and the team also went under a coaching change after week one.  Eugene Garza is now the man at the helm for the Blue Devils. Garza has now […]
MONTE ALTO, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Agua SUD enters Stage 2 water restrictions

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Agua Special Utility District announced the implementation of the Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan starting on July 29, 2022. The district’s website said customers are required to follow the Mandatory Water Use Restrictions to increase conservation efforts due to drought conditions in the State of Texas. This restriction, said Agua […]
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

South Texas Health System opens new patient tower in Edinburg

The first two floors of the new patient tower at South Texas Health System in Edinburg are now open. Advance diagnostic imaging all in one place is what makes the radiology department stand out. "Our whole goal is to make sure that the Valley can stay here and not travel...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mobile home on fire in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

RGC Shop with a Cop supplies 40 students with uniforms

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department partnered with Wal-Mart to help raise enough money to buy back-to-school uniforms for local students. The Shop with a Cop event raised enough funds to help 40 children receive back-to-school uniforms Friday. Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers and the Rio Grande City Police […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
KRGV

Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for city of La Joya

The city of La Joya has implemented stage 2 water restrictions. Residents are only allowed to water twice a week. Even numbered addresses will water on Sundays and Thursdays and odd numbered addresses will water on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Residents are only allowed to water on those days between 8:00...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
PHARR, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future

There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
STARR COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing

A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man. The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

Active shooter training held at La Feria ISD

The La Feria Independent School District held a Friday active shooter training for teachers and staff ahead of the new school year. The training was provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. La Feria ISD is also considering extra security measures for the upcoming school year, such as updating...
KRGV

DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop

A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school drive to be held in Mission

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Buckner Rio Grande Valley for a back-to-school drive. The drive will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Buckner facility in Mission. Students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will be 500 backpacks to give away.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane and ramp closures on US-281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly lane and ramp closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound US-281 in Edinburg between Canton and Monte Cristo Road, starting Aug. 8. Crews will be working between 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Traffic flow will will be impacted at different locations each night. On Aug. 8, a single-lane closure on […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

2 Women Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck In Pharr

Two women were killed in a head-on collision in Pharr early Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says both women were driving on Jackson Road, one heading south and one heading north, when the southbound driver of a Honda Accord moved into the northbound lane and smashed into a GMC Terrain.
PHARR, TX

