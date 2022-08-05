ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

norfolkneradio.com

SWEET MARMALADE: What else did I miss?!

I don't know what you've been up to but I feel like we need to make-up and get reacquainted. Also:. What's your reaction to Norfolk's Riverfront Project?. More personnel changes coming to 106 KIX? (AGAIN?!) Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX.
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return

EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
EMERSON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Battle Creek watershed plan open house set

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District has announced plans for an open house for the Battle Creek watershed plan. On Monday the LENRD made the announcement via a press release for the open house. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5:00 p.m....
BATTLE CREEK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus volleyball calls in the Marines for special practice session

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A high school volleyball team in Platte County participated in a unique practice on Monday. Members of the United States Marine Corps took charge of the Columbus High School volleyball team's practice early Monday morning. CHS Head Coach Jeri Otton reached out to the Marine Corps so...
COLUMBUS, NE
KETV.com

Platte River flows back near Columbus

What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
COLUMBUS, NE
The Associated Press

4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a police team surrounded the Laurel home of 42-year-old Jason Jones and barged inside, with guns drawn and using flash bangs. Jones’ home is just off the main downtown street in the town of 1,000 people and directly across the street from one of two houses where occupants were shot before the homes were set ablaze, police said. Jones was so badly burned that he had to be flown to a hospital in Lincoln instead of being booked into jail, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. Jones was charged later Friday with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy — which often handles capital murder cases — was appointed to represent Jones and declined to comment on the case.
siouxlandnews.com

Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility

ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
ELK POINT, SD
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested, carried to police cruiser

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk man after a disturbance call. Early Sunday morning around 12:15, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1200 block of Elm Ave. It was reported that a 26-year-old from Norfolk had returned home and...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff

NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Laurel homicide suspect bond set at $5 million

LAUREL, Neb. -- Bond has been set for the suspect in a quadruple homicide in a small northeast Nebraska town. According to court documents, bond for Jason A. Jones has been set at 10 percent of $5 million. He's facing charges including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
LAUREL, NE

