Laurel family of three’s memorial services set
A memorial service has been set for the family of three that were killed in Laurel, Nebraska last week.
norfolkneradio.com
SWEET MARMALADE: What else did I miss?!
I don't know what you've been up to but I feel like we need to make-up and get reacquainted. Also:. What's your reaction to Norfolk's Riverfront Project?. More personnel changes coming to 106 KIX? (AGAIN?!) Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX.
Sioux City Journal
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
News Channel Nebraska
Battle Creek watershed plan open house set
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District has announced plans for an open house for the Battle Creek watershed plan. On Monday the LENRD made the announcement via a press release for the open house. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5:00 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
Fairfield Sun Times
Nebraska town 'a little less on edge' but still reeling after quadruple homicide
LAUREL — In this community of about 1,000 people surrounded by rolling hills and expansive farmland, it isn't unusual for people to leave their doors unlocked or their keys in the ignition of their vehicles while they run into one of the dozen or so shops on the city's main street.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus volleyball calls in the Marines for special practice session
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A high school volleyball team in Platte County participated in a unique practice on Monday. Members of the United States Marine Corps took charge of the Columbus High School volleyball team's practice early Monday morning. CHS Head Coach Jeri Otton reached out to the Marine Corps so...
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a police team surrounded the Laurel home of 42-year-old Jason Jones and barged inside, with guns drawn and using flash bangs. Jones’ home is just off the main downtown street in the town of 1,000 people and directly across the street from one of two houses where occupants were shot before the homes were set ablaze, police said. Jones was so badly burned that he had to be flown to a hospital in Lincoln instead of being booked into jail, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. Jones was charged later Friday with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy — which often handles capital murder cases — was appointed to represent Jones and declined to comment on the case.
Norfolk mother and daughter allegedly performed an abortion and buried the fetus
A Norfolk mother allegedly helped her 17-year-old daughter perform an abortion and bury the fetus. The two are facing charges and have plead not guilty.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point business opens 75,000 sq. ft facility
ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk-Point based building manufacturer, Thermo Bond, opened a new 75,000 square foot facility today. Thermo Bond Buildings was founded 30 years ago and has grown exponentially since then; so much so, the company worked out of 6 buildings scattered over 3 city blocks... now every employee will be able to work under one, consolidated roof.
KETV.com
'I'm going to lock my doors': Laurel community reacts to quadruple homicide in their neighborhood
Just about 1,000 people live in the small community of Laurel in northeastern Nebraska. While Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate the four homicides that rocked the city Thursday, the community is still recovering from their shock and anguish. Residents tell KETV this is not supposed to happen in their...
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested, carried to police cruiser
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk man after a disturbance call. Early Sunday morning around 12:15, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1200 block of Elm Ave. It was reported that a 26-year-old from Norfolk had returned home and...
norfolkneradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff
NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was a...
News Channel Nebraska
Laurel homicide suspect bond set at $5 million
LAUREL, Neb. -- Bond has been set for the suspect in a quadruple homicide in a small northeast Nebraska town. According to court documents, bond for Jason A. Jones has been set at 10 percent of $5 million. He's facing charges including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
