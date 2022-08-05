ICC Challenge League B: Jersey beat Uganda by five wickets to win opener

Read on www.bbc.com
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
USMNT striker Jordan Pefok scores on Bundesliga debut to give Union Berlin win over Hertha Berlin
United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his Bundesliga debut to help Union Berlin defeat Hertha Berlin 3-1 in their first league game of the season on Saturday. Pefok, who also scored on his debut in the German Cup on Monday, opened the scoring in the 31st to set Union on their way to a third consecutive league win over its rival -- a fourth including their cup meeting last season -- to keep the unofficial title of "Stadtmeister" (city champion).
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham's hosting 'exceeded expectations'
Birmingham's hosting of Commonwealth Games has "exceeded everybody's expectations", according to the man in charge of Team England. The event drew to a close on Monday evening after 11 days of action. Team England's chef de mission, Mark England, praised the city after the Games finished. "It has been nothing...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
London Stadium: LLDC and law firm settle over West Ham deal
The owners of London's Olympic stadium have reached an out-of-court settlement with a leading legal firm over West Ham United's controversial deal to play their matches there. The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) originally sued Allen & Overy for £12m for alleged negligence nearly two years ago. The claim...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Dua Lipa Honored with Ambassador of Kosovo Title From Her Home Country
Dua Lipa has been named as an Ambassador of Kosovo! The "Levitating" singer, who is outspoken about her support for the Balkan country where she spent much of her childhood, was honored with the title on Friday. Taking to Instagram to share the news and post a photo with Kosovo's...
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
