ICC Challenge League B: Jersey beat Uganda by five wickets to win opener

United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his Bundesliga debut to help Union Berlin defeat Hertha Berlin 3-1 in their first league game of the season on Saturday. Pefok, who also scored on his debut in the German Cup on Monday, opened the scoring in the 31st to set Union on their way to a third consecutive league win over its rival -- a fourth including their cup meeting last season -- to keep the unofficial title of "Stadtmeister" (city champion).

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO