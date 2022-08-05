ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb, legislators pass abortion ban bill as first in the nation

By Mark Peterson, Monica Murphy
Wave 3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding across eastern Kentucky has left many Kentuckian displaced. More than 300 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. According to Governor Andy Beshear, 172 people are at Jenny Wiley State Park, 4 are at Paintsville State Park, 6 are at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and 138 are at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park as of Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Vote for KSP in best looking cruiser contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police need your vote as they seek to finish at the top of the contest for “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.”. For the past three years, KSP has placed in the Top 3 in the annual calendar contest by the American Association of State Troopers and won top honors in 2021.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville car clubs come together to collect donations for flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville car clubs are doing their part to gather donations for Eastern Kentucky flood victims. No Limit, All Smoke, No Flex, Mopar Savages and No Bull Car Clubs got together Friday to get cleaning supplies, water, hygiene products, toys and even school supplies for families affected by the recent flooding.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Osceola, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
City
La Porte, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
Wave 3

Science Behind the Forecast: Heat Domes

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. WAVE 6 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE in Eastern Kentucky - 8/4/22. Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned talks with two brothers who helped save other residents in Fisty, Ky. WAVE 5:30 p.m. Kevin Harned LIVE...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy