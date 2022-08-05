ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City endured flood watches and warnings Friday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms battered central Maryland on Thursday, felling trees and cutting power to some. But storms on Friday didn't inflict as much damage.

A wide swath of central Maryland was under a flood watch until 11 p.m.

Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City were all under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said.

There was a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.

Additionally, Baltimore County was under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, St. Mary's County will remain under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A Flood Watch was in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m.

Most of the watches and warnings expired by 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Localized heavy rainfall was expected to cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding.

Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.

