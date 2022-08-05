Read on irishsportsdaily.com
How Mississippi State commit Malik Ellis fits in future SEC team's plans on offensive line
Laurel coach Ryan Earnest knew that offensive lineman Malik Ellis was doing all of the right things in the weight room, so he found himself perplexed by the star's struggle to add weight. Earnest's confusion was cleared after logging onto social media one day to find a video of Ellis...
BREAKING | 2024 Four-Star OL Peter Jones Commits to Notre Dame
Notre Dame recruiting is hot. Marcus Freeman has now matched Shawn Stiffler with four commitments this week as 2024 Malvern Prep (Pa.) offensive lineman Peter Jones has committed to Notre Dame. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder took a visit to Notre Dame less than two weeks ago and left impressed with...
Cincinnati's Joe Burrow steps up his appendectomy comeback as Bengals coach Brian Callahan says the quarterback is 'feeling better' after undergoing surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed an improvement in his rehab from a recent appendectomy on Monday, throwing several passes during an impromptu walkthrough session with some of his wide receivers and tight ends. It was the first time Burrow has done throwing of any kind since his surgery according...
Bengals Quick Hits: Update on Burrow, Plus Chad Johnson and Adam Jones Attend Practice
Training camp continued on Sunday afternoon
Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 9
The Carolina Panthers were up and at ’em on Saturday morning for their ninth practice of training camp. Here are the most notable notes from the early Spartanburg session. The Panthers are seeing more red, particularly in their secondary. CJ Henderson, who rolled his ankle yesterday, hit the practice...
'Feeling better,' Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow begins tossing passes at training camp
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered the biggest sign of his progress to date since his appendectomy two weeks ago. He picked up a ball and started tossing it. While the majority of the team was participating in special teams drills during practice Monday, Burrow conducted an impromptu...
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Evan McPherson can't seem to miss at Bengals training camp
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was one of the stars of the show at Back Together Saturday near the start of training camp when he hit a 65-yarder to send the crowd at Paul Brown Stadium home happy. That wasn’t too far off from his 63-yarder that did the same...
David Bell Heads To Camp After Clearing PUP List
Finally, some good news out of Browns training camp. The past two weeks have been nothing short of disastrous. First, several receivers, including David Bell, were held out of camp or injured during the course of training. Next are the looming Deshaun Watson proceedings. Despite a six-game suspension for sexual...
The Ja'Marr Chase show keeps running Bengals training camp
There was an understandable degree of skepticism recently when a Cincinnati Bengals player suggested Ja’Marr Chase looked even better this year in the early goings of training camp. After all, Chase had that rookie season where he posted 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns (18.0 average), then another 368 and...
Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow: We’re excited about the progress he’s making
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is continuing to work his way back to practice after undergoing an appendectomy. According to multiple reporters on the Cincinnati beat, Burrow was on the field for Monday’s walk-through. It was the first appearance he’d made without a golf cart since the procedure. Head...
Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 9
After a brief day off following Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage, the New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Sunday. Things kicked off with an early morning press conference featuring head coach Brian Daboll. He recapped the first two weeks of camp and gave an outlook on what’s ahead, including coordinator and assistant coach availability next week.
