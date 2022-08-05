On Wichita redistricting, you tell me who’s being a partisan hack | Opinion

Read on www.aol.com
Election audit prompts narrow hand count in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager is dealing with a hand recount of only the advance walk-in ballots from Tuesday's primary election, as a random audit of 11 precincts on Friday found discrepancies in numbers related to the Republican State Treasurer's race. The election day...
Hershberger hopes State Board can look at alternatives in curriculum
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After winning Tuesday's Republican primary for the State Board of Education in District 7, Dennis Hershberger believes there are changes that need to be made in K-12 curriculum. "Some of these things seem to be driven by some kind of elite group or whatever that are...
How Wichita picks its board members invites chaos, political patronage | Commentary
There’s a better way to do this than council members surprising each other with appointments every week
Female Wichita firefighter files EEOC complaint against the city for retaliation
A female Wichita firefighter has filed a claim with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the city for retaliation. The firefighter, Tatyana Fuller, has worked with the department for 11 years. She filed the claim after she reported to supervisors that the female locker room was being broken into...
‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat
A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Kansas school districts feel staffing crisis
A friend and I were at a restaurant earlier this week having an end-of-summer-vacation celebration, when my friend mentioned to the waitress that she teaches high school in Wichita. “How great,” said the waitress. “Thank you for being a teacher.”. This small appreciation meant a lot to...
Keith Sanborn, longtime judge and District Attorney, dies at 100
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Keith Sanborn, the longest-serving County and District Attorney for Sedgwick County, has passed away at the age of 100. Sanborn was born on April 27th, 1922. Upon hearing of the situation in Pearl Harbor in 1941, he got his pilot's license so he could fulfill his dream of earning the golden wings of a US Navy Aviator. He earned those wings in 1943.
Mayor Whipple hopes Indiana business will look to Wichita for potential growth
"We're perfect for a company like this who is wondering if they can attract and retain that next talent given Indiana's new political climate." Wichita's Mayor Brandon Whipple says he is hoping he and one of Indiana's largest employers can talk business, after business Eli Lilly said it was left "feeling uneasy" by lawmakers' decision to restrict most abortion rights in the state.
Hutch to look at water rights situation closely with additional use in mind
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel understands that the City of Hutchinson's water resource is something that is being looked at more closely now in light of the needs in Yoder Water District 101, but while that topic is open is a good time to do the studying that it would take to figure out if getting water to a potential new industrial park south of South Hutchinson is feasible or not.
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Back-to-school vaccines for students in Wichita
This weekend the Sedgwick County Health Department provided a back-to-school immunizations event.
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Tomatoes looking sad this year? You’re not alone. Here’s what to do and when to do it
Are you yet to enjoy the perfect BLT this year due to the challenging tomato crops around Wichita? There’s hope yet this year, experts say.
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Idea
The star of law enforcement in the old west.Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash. Police use too much force in apprehending a criminal sometimes. What is too much is debatable, especially when the person resists arrest or flees. It is not a new issue though. 100 years ago in a small Kansas town, a sheriff was held accountable for beating up a nearly blind man over a bad check.
For first time in 20 years, horticulture center near Wichita will open to public
The center’s research has an impact on nurseries, garden centers, farmers, golf courses, athletic fields and your own backyard
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
Wichita Police Department identifies man in officer-involved shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 38-year-old Travis B. Davis as the man involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday. In a press conference on Monday, they revealed this information, along with other details about the officer-involved shooting. Watch below: According to Wichita Police Department Crimes Against Persons Bureau Captain Jason […]
Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
