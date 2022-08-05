Read on www.hjnews.com
Herald-Journal
Little Lambs Back to School Drive moves locations, looks to grow
The Little Lambs Foundation for Kids’ Back to School Drive is moving locations this year. For the first time, the drive will be held at the Cache County Event Center at the Cache County Fairgrounds on Aug. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Physical donations are currently being accepted until Aug. 10 at Anderson Seed and Garden, Leavitt Automotive, the Hyrum Library and the Little Lambs Foundation’s office. Cash donations can be given on the foundation’s website or via Venmo.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
Herald-Journal
Nelson Brothers, USU respond to 800 Block story
Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time. The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must...
KSLTV
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
utahbusiness.com
GREENbike in Ogden completes a successful launch
Ogden — GREENbike, Utah’s non-profit bike-share system, is excited to announce that they are expanding and adding stations and bikes to the city of Ogden. The launch of the GREENbike in Ogden system officially makes GREENbike the country’s largest non-profit bike share connected by transit rail. GREENbike is working on adding six stations and 60 bicycles for the residents and visitors of Ogden in August 2022.
Gephardt Daily
2 injured in motorcycle crash near top of Monte Cristo
HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident near the top of Monte Cristo on Sunday afternoon, according to the Weber Fire District. First responders were dispatched at 2:13 p.m. to the site of the crash on State Route 39, according...
kjzz.com
Firefighters extinguish flames at home in northern Utah
GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after a fire was extinguished at a home in Box Elder County. Garland and Tremonton fire departments responded after the fire was reported just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Crews were dispatched to the scene of a single family home on East...
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Police search for teen who ran away from Layton treatment center
LAYTON, Utah – Police are searching for a missing teenager out of Layton, Utah after she allegedly ran away from a treatment center in the area of 2000 West Gordon Avenue on Thursday. Layton City Police Department (LCPD) says that Natalee, 16, ran away from the treatment center on August 4 around 6:45 p.m. According […]
Gephardt Daily
Driver critically injured in I-15 accident near Sunset
SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver suffered “extremely critical” injuries Thursday in a Davis County collision involving three vehicles, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. The accident happened at about 4:09 p.m. when white Pontiac Grand Prix, a white Kia Soul, and a...
Herald-Journal
Accusatory video taken at Logan carnival goes viral
A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the county during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded.
KUTV
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
kvnutalk
Logan City Council approves affordable housing rezone – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Despite some concerns, the Logan City Council recently approved a rezone that offers the promise of Cache Valley’s most sought-after commodity – affordable housing. On Aug. 2, the council members approved Ordinance 22-16 rezoning 1.32 acres of property from Commercial to Town Center 1. That...
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dies after driving off Trappers Loop in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike Thursday on Trappers Loop died after being airlifted to an area hospital. At 3:30 p.m., the motorcycle was southbound on Trappers Loop near mile marker 6 when the rider left the road.
Herald-Journal
Residents' taxes rising with home values, but not in commonly perceived way, officials say
Given the recent boom in home values and legal nuances surrounding Utah’s Truth in Taxation system, several Cache Valley residents have wondered where they can direct their blame for higher property taxes. According to Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell, the answer is complex. In a recent statement sent to...
DWR takes ownership of Cinnamon Creek wildlife management area
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officially took ownership of its newest wildlife management area (WMA), Cinnamon Creek WMA, in June after winning a public auction in […]
Herald-Journal
Open-space bond route worth a try
Cache County’s recently approved “open lands” bonding initiative (HJ July 28) — now opening the way for public response — represents an acknowledgment from local leadership that Cache Valley stands at a decisive crossroads: the balancing of vigorous growth with planning measures and options that would preserve some semblance of the valley’s rich, agricultural heritage. Determining which areas of open space — incumbent on participating property owners — will be a daunting task, as well as assessing the extent to which the public is willing to pitch in. Changing climate patterns will certainly have a voice of its own toward deciding the valley’s future quality of life. Taking the bonding route is a bold move. It’s worth a try.
Accusatory video taken at carnival near Idaho-Utah border goes viral
LOGAN, Utah — A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the country during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded. On July 31, Tessah Marie turned to TikTok to post a video she took at the carnival in...
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
