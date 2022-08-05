Read on 247sports.com
QB Nick Mullens: Former USM Star and NFL Vet
QB Nick Mullens took over control of the Southern Miss offense as a true freshman in 2013. And, he endured some growing pains. Then, the Golden Eagles went to two bowl games in his junior and senior years as Mullens etched his name in the school record book. Nick Mullens-Prep...
WDAM-TV
Bassfield native Malik Shorts returns as USM’s leading tackler
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Maliks Shorts is all of a sudden the wily veteran at Southern Miss. The Jefferson Davis County grad enters his fifth season with the Golden Eagles after leading the team with 89 tackles (54 solo) at the safety position, adding a couple of interceptions and a fumble recovery.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg. Established in 2021, Crestwood is a Christian-based, private school for students who are in K-4th grades. Co-director Jordan Wood said there are many different avenues when it comes to...
Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
Jackson Free Press
The Street That Jim Crow Paved
One day in late September, Vikki Terrell entered her restaurant Vikki Layne's on Walnut Street in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., to find a disastrous scene. Overturned tables and chairs, smashed plates, and shattered glass covered the floor of the dining area; in the kitchen, inventory littered the ground. Terrell had no idea who had broken into her restaurant and trashed it, but the vandal left an unmistakable series of messages in black spray paint.
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is searching for a Hattiesburg man in connection to an aggravated assault charge. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said Raju Brandon Neapollioun, 38, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on one count of aggravated assault. Neapollioun is a black male who stands approximately 5 ft....
Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
Hattiesburg police respond to Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. According to […]
WDAM-TV
Good News: Perry Co. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
WDAM-TV
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in eight days, a lighting bolt of violence struck the same spot. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.
mageenews.com
Warrant Issued for the Arrest of Mayor Dale Berry
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, the Magee Police Department received a call concerning a dispute at Mayor Dale Berry’s home .Keilah Berry has filed assault charges against her husband.
