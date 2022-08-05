ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

UVA target Jamie Kaiser Jr. commits to Maryland

The recruitment of Northern Virginia’s Jamie Kaiser Jr. attracted nationwide attention, but in the end he chose to stay closer to home. Kaiser announced Sunday afternoon that he had committed to nearby Maryland, choosing the Terps over Virginia and Indiana. The 6-foot-5, 4-star wing from Bishop Ireton said it had been a dream to play for Maryland ever since he attended games there growing up, and that the Maryland campus is a short trip from his home.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Richmond Spiders

As we at Streaking the Lawn are kicking off our Virginia Cavaliers Football Opponent Preview series, up first, logically, is UVA’s season opening opponent, Richmond. A fairly familiar foe, the Spiders head to Charlottesville for the first time in four years looking for an upset that would get their season off to a fantastic start.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Tony Bennett offers 4-star Class of ’24 guard Abraham from Warrenton

Tony Bennett has offered another member of the recruiting class of 2024 in 6-foot-7 guard Isaiah Abraham of Warrenton. Abraham announced the offer on his Twitter account on Saturday night. “They love the way that I play and my motor on the court,” Abraham told Rivals.com prior to Saturday’s offer....
WARRENTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Coach leaving for West Virginia

August 7, 1986 — Luray High School varsity football coach Doug Jennings has resigned to accept a head coaching position at a West Virginia high school. Jennings, who has piloted the Bulldogs since 1967, was hired July 30, by Keyser (W.Va.) High School, his alma mater, according to Patricia Hastings, a writer for the Mineral Daily News Tribune in Keyser.
LURAY, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA’s Meet the Team and Movie Day set for Aug. 14

Virginia football will host its 2022 Meet the Team Day presented by UVA Orthopedics on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Scott Stadium. Activities begin at 4 p.m. followed by a Family Movie Day that starts at 5:30 p.m. on Hoo Vision. The event is free to the public. Entry for the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games

Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WTOP

Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church

Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

