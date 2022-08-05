Read on jerryratcliffe.com
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA target Jamie Kaiser Jr. commits to Maryland
The recruitment of Northern Virginia’s Jamie Kaiser Jr. attracted nationwide attention, but in the end he chose to stay closer to home. Kaiser announced Sunday afternoon that he had committed to nearby Maryland, choosing the Terps over Virginia and Indiana. The 6-foot-5, 4-star wing from Bishop Ireton said it had been a dream to play for Maryland ever since he attended games there growing up, and that the Maryland campus is a short trip from his home.
Four-Star Wing Jamie Kaiser Commits to Maryland Over Virginia and Indiana
The Burke, Virginia announced his commitment to Kevin Willard and the Terps on Sunday
UVA Basketball Target Trey Green Commits to Xavier
The four-star point guard chose the Musketeers on Saturday over LSU, Virginia, VCU, and Miami
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Richmond Spiders
As we at Streaking the Lawn are kicking off our Virginia Cavaliers Football Opponent Preview series, up first, logically, is UVA’s season opening opponent, Richmond. A fairly familiar foe, the Spiders head to Charlottesville for the first time in four years looking for an upset that would get their season off to a fantastic start.
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Isaiah Abraham From Paul VI
One of the top Virginia native prospects in the class of 2024 picked up an offer from UVA on Saturday
jerryratcliffe.com
Tony Bennett offers 4-star Class of ’24 guard Abraham from Warrenton
Tony Bennett has offered another member of the recruiting class of 2024 in 6-foot-7 guard Isaiah Abraham of Warrenton. Abraham announced the offer on his Twitter account on Saturday night. “They love the way that I play and my motor on the court,” Abraham told Rivals.com prior to Saturday’s offer....
pagevalleynews.com
Coach leaving for West Virginia
August 7, 1986 — Luray High School varsity football coach Doug Jennings has resigned to accept a head coaching position at a West Virginia high school. Jennings, who has piloted the Bulldogs since 1967, was hired July 30, by Keyser (W.Va.) High School, his alma mater, according to Patricia Hastings, a writer for the Mineral Daily News Tribune in Keyser.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA’s Meet the Team and Movie Day set for Aug. 14
Virginia football will host its 2022 Meet the Team Day presented by UVA Orthopedics on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Scott Stadium. Activities begin at 4 p.m. followed by a Family Movie Day that starts at 5:30 p.m. on Hoo Vision. The event is free to the public. Entry for the...
timesvirginian.com
Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games
Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
Foundation finished for new $50 million Henrico sports center
The foundation is down for Henrico County's new $50 million indoor sports and event center as of last week.
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church
Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
Virginia State Police investigating after Orange County man dies in Madison Run Road crash
Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.
cbs19news
One killed, three hurt in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adult was killed and three children hurt in a crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road, more than a mile north of the intersection of Quicks Mill Road. Police say...
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Louisa community weighs in on woman’s death in homicide
The Virginia State Police is investigating the death of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley after she was found dead Sunday evening.
Fredericksburg Police investigating thefts at Best Buy, Target
Fredericksburg Police is seeking additional information about two people related to thefts and fraudulent purchases last week.
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
