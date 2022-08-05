Multi-phase GoggleWorks ‘Art Park’ project to transform and activate neglected city spaces

Read on berksweekly.com
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
bctv.org
GoggleWorks Announces Major Campus Expansion
Multi-phase “Art Park” project will transform and activate neglected city spaces. DoubleTree by Hilton to expand art center’s food operations. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts announced plans to develop its campus into an outdoor public “Art Park.” Sandy Solmon, GoggleWorks trustee and chair of the nonprofit’s Art Park committee, said the multi-year plan will eventually lead to over an acre of dynamic, green space featuring public art, an outdoor cafe and bar, and interactive designs. The site could also accommodate pop-ups, art demos, classes, farm markets, festivals, and performances.
sanatogapost.com
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Launch of Berks County Correctional Facility project website to serve as hub for updates
The County of Berks has announced that the Berks County Correctional Facility project website, bccf.countyofberks.com, is now available for the public to learn more about the vision behind the project and follow along in the planning process. The website will serve as the new hub for all information and updates on the project and is available in English and Spanish (bccf.countyofberks.com/es).
bctv.org
Opportunities for Seniors at the Reading Public Museum 8-4-22
Wendy Koller, Reading Public Museum’s Director of Education, discusses the many opportunities there and at the museum and Planetarium for area seniors with host Ann Barlet on Aging Matters. From the program: Aging Matters.
lebtown.com
Redevelopment authority will renovate Cleona building for senior housing
A $700,000 HOME grant received by the Lebanon County Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) will allow the agency to renovate the first floor of its Cleona property into six affordable housing units for senior citizens. The property is located along Route 422 at 137 W. Penn Ave. “This will allow us to...
Malvern Fintech Company Plans to Add 100 Jobs to Chester County
Malvern-Based financial technology company Savana plans to hire 100 new employees after receiving a $45 million boost funding which will help grow their digital banking expansion, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Fresh off a Series A funding round from investors that included both national and international companies,...
Foundation for the Reading Public Museum and Reading School District forge collaborative relationship
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum has announced progress on securing the future of The Museum by forging a collaborative relationship with the Reading School District for the benefit of students and the entire community. The announcement was made by the museum Thursday in a press release. In accordance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders
Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
phl17.com
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
Schwank calls on County Commissioners to convene panel to improve elections
Sen. Judy Schwank sent a letter to the Berks County Commissioners Monday requesting they convene a panel to remedy the election issues outlined in a report made public last Thursday in preparation for the 2022 general election. The letter is in response to a string of errors that have occurred...
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/8/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
warminstertownship.org
Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022
The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
Alvernia’s Reading Youth Initiative organizes third annual Books for Bikes
With the support of Customers Bank, the Alvernia University Holleran Center for Community and Global Engagementdistributed 59 bicycles and helmets to students in the center’s Reading Youth Initiative Summer School program as a reward for their dedication to summer literacy and education programming. “Through their summer literacy work, students...
Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.
A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (July 16 to July 31)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Jolynne K. Strobel to Renee L. Hunter for $145,000. Andrew T. and Cathy W. Stewart to Clinton D. Bretzius, Alyssa M. Boger for $485,000. 158 Airport Road. Hector N. and Jescenia Marrero to Anthony Spangler, Erin Barton for $335,000.
travelexperta.com
Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime
When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
