ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tina Howell

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injury

Just a little over a week into training camp and the New Orleans Saints have lost their first player for the season. On Friday, Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday was placed on IR after suffering a torn ACL. Monday sustained the knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. No details were given at that time, it was just said to be a “significant injury.” Monday took to his Instagram account to thank the team for taking a chance on him and those who have checked on him since the announcement was made.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Athletic upgrades nearly complete at Gulfport High School

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Gulfport Admirals enter the school year with a new athletic director and several major field upgrades on campus. Earlier this summer, we told you about the new turf going in on the football field that many of the Admiral athletic teams use. In fact, the high school Admirals are using it for practice.
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Madisonville All-Star Softball competes in the Dixie Girls Softball World Series

The 10-and-under Madisonville All-Star Softball team won the Louisiana State Championship Tournament held at Coquille Park on July 16-17. The Gators went undefeated in the state tournament and won by combined scores of 45-1. The team advanced to compete in the Dixie Girls Softball World Series in Alexandria as Team Louisiana, where they finished fifth out of 10 teams. The Gators beat Team Alabama by a score of 23-4 and were eliminated by Team North Carolina. Top row from left are Coach Brad Marange, Coach Jalia Marange, Coach Jennifer Borja, Coach Steve Michel and Coach Pat DiGiovanni; middle row from left, Faith Borja, Chloe Compagno, Macie Susor, Grace McAdams, Avery Huguet-Temples, Landry Lips; front row from left, Caroline Michel, Ella DiGiovanni, Oakley Hood, Raegan Rogers, Kinley Welch and Jaleigh Marange.
MADISONVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith outlines goals for Texans vs. Saints preseason opener

The Houston Texans take on the New Orleans Saints Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome to kickoff the preseason. For the Texans, the preseason opener against the Saints represents an opportunity to sustain the positivity and energy that has been surging throughout NRG Stadium since the promotion of Lovie Smith from defensive coordinator to the big role following the firing of coach David Culley.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy