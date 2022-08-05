Just a little over a week into training camp and the New Orleans Saints have lost their first player for the season. On Friday, Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday was placed on IR after suffering a torn ACL. Monday sustained the knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. No details were given at that time, it was just said to be a “significant injury.” Monday took to his Instagram account to thank the team for taking a chance on him and those who have checked on him since the announcement was made.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO