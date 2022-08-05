There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days in the area. Motorcycle accidents over the weekend included a two-vehicle collision at 3:48 Sunday afternoon on Highway 54 at North Highway 5 in Camden County. According to the highway patrol, a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic, operated by 37-year-old Bradley A. Fink of Silver City, Iowa, turned into the path of a 2011 GMC 1500, driven by 30-year-old Zachary A. Canote of Columbia. The resulting collision resulted in serious injuries for Fink, who was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment. The driver of the truck was not injured. Then, Sunday evening at 9:39, also in Camden County, a 2003 Honda Rancher Four-by-Four, operated by 29-year-old Brandon L. Cooke of Independence skidded off the roadway, struck a tree, and ejected Cooke. He was flown by Cox Air Care to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO