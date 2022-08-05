Read on www.myozarksonline.com
There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days
There has been at least one motorcycle accident resulting in moderate or serious injuries each day for the last five days in the area. Motorcycle accidents over the weekend included a two-vehicle collision at 3:48 Sunday afternoon on Highway 54 at North Highway 5 in Camden County. According to the highway patrol, a 2006 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic, operated by 37-year-old Bradley A. Fink of Silver City, Iowa, turned into the path of a 2011 GMC 1500, driven by 30-year-old Zachary A. Canote of Columbia. The resulting collision resulted in serious injuries for Fink, who was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach for treatment. The driver of the truck was not injured. Then, Sunday evening at 9:39, also in Camden County, a 2003 Honda Rancher Four-by-Four, operated by 29-year-old Brandon L. Cooke of Independence skidded off the roadway, struck a tree, and ejected Cooke. He was flown by Cox Air Care to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment.
The list of speakers is still growing for this year’s annual membership meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership of Fort Leonard Wood
The list of speakers is still growing for this year’s annual membership meeting of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership of Fort Leonard Wood. Notable speakers who have confirmed they will be there include Governor Mike Parson, U-S Senator Josh Hawley, 4th District U-S Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment, the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, U. S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Commander, Major General James Bonner, Missouri Military Advocate Harry Roberts, Mike Dubois of Kit Bond Strategies, and Joe Driskill, Immediate Past President, ADC National Board of Directors. Missouri U. S. Senator Roy Blunt has confirmed that he will address the meeting virtually. The in-person meeting will be held at the Ark Community & Sports Center in Waynesville from 9:00 am until 1 p.m on August 17th. The meeting theme this year is “Ready, Resilient, Relevant: The Fort Leonard Wood Region’s Commitment to National Defense.” It is anticipated that more than 200 business, governmental, and civic leaders from Pulaski, Phelps, Laclede, and Texas counties will participate.
