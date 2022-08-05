King Matta – iTunes Charting Rapper and Entertainer On The Rise

Yesterday (July 13), we got our first look at the official trailer of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. The documentary film directed by rising filmmaker Karam Gill will focus on the rise and come-up of one of music’s most influential artists. The film gives us an intimate look at Lil Baby’s transformational underdog journey. Through years of never-before-seen footage, it displays how he went from the streets of Atlanta to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars and one of pop culture’s most important voices for change.

MOVIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO