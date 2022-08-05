ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

It Felt Like it Flew By, But Summer Concert Series for Dixon Municipal Bands Came to an End Thursday Night

By Tim Lee
nrgmediadixon.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nrgmediadixon.com

madlyodd.com

Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…

Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
MOLINE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River

It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Dixon, IL
ourquadcities.com

After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight

A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
RAPIDS CITY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.” The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Are the Best Tacos in Illinois at a Low Key Food Truck in the Middle of Nowhere?

If you think the best tacos in the area come from a taco truck... you might be missing out. The Rockford area is known for quite a few things and one of them is food trucks. Drive North, South, East or West and you'll run into a food truck somewhere. Almost every day in the Stateline you'll find a food truck fest, with a ton of those trucks specializing in tacos, but have you tried the tacos from Rapped with Smoke BBQ?
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Council Ready for Town Hall Listening Session Tuesday Night

The Dixon City Council will host a Town Hall Listening Session on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm in the auditorium at the Loveland Community House, which is located at 513 West 2nd Street in Dixon. The purpose of the meeting is to provide education, share...
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

IHSA Fall Sports Practices Begin on Monday Across the State of Illinois

The fall sports season kicks off today with the start of high school practice. Fall sports teams include: football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer and golf. Some teams have already had to change their practice times because of the rain and storms this morning. Polo football is now...
DIXON, IL
Entertainment
Music
superhits935.com

Movie being filmed in Rochelle this week

A section of Rochelle this week is being used in the filming of a movie called "Dandelion". Crews used the Spring Lake Marina on Tuesday which will be part of the movie. The Helms Athletic Complex football stadium was used last night. Local residents may have seen the stadium lights being used.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
ROCKFORD, IL

