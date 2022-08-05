It Felt Like it Flew By, But Summer Concert Series for Dixon Municipal Bands Came to an End Thursday Night

Read on nrgmediadixon.com
What’s Your Favorite Part of County Fairs? Sign Up and You Could Win Tickets to See Justin Moore
How would you like to win tickets to see Justin Moore at the Bureau County Fair in Princeton on Thursday August 25th?. If you go to our website, www.rivercountry1017.com, you can sign up to win tickets, a River Country 101.7 T-Shirt and baseball hat. We want to know- what is...
Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…
Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
Rockford’s ‘Festa Italiana’ ends early due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford festival that has been around for over four decades wrapped up for the weekend. “Festa Italiana” is a yearly event that honors Italian-American heritage and culture. Lovers of all things Italian went out to Boylan High School over the weekend to enjoy rides, food, performances and live music all […]
Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River
It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.” The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music […]
Stillman Valley football coach’s house stuck by lightning
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a close call for Stillman Valley’s head football coach and his family on Monday. However, it was not flooding this time, but lightning. Mike Lalor said that the was getting ready to leave for the first football practice of the season when his property was hit, starting a […]
Are the Best Tacos in Illinois at a Low Key Food Truck in the Middle of Nowhere?
If you think the best tacos in the area come from a taco truck... you might be missing out. The Rockford area is known for quite a few things and one of them is food trucks. Drive North, South, East or West and you'll run into a food truck somewhere. Almost every day in the Stateline you'll find a food truck fest, with a ton of those trucks specializing in tacos, but have you tried the tacos from Rapped with Smoke BBQ?
Freeport’s Krape Park barricaded due to fast moving water
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Parts of Stephenson County got a foot of rain in 24 hours over Sunday and Monday. Many roads in Freeport were impassible Monday morning, and Krope Park was temporarily barricaded up due to fast moving water. The Yellow Creek runs through the park. The main drive and parking lot were open, […]
Dixon Council Ready for Town Hall Listening Session Tuesday Night
The Dixon City Council will host a Town Hall Listening Session on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm in the auditorium at the Loveland Community House, which is located at 513 West 2nd Street in Dixon. The purpose of the meeting is to provide education, share...
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
IHSA Fall Sports Practices Begin on Monday Across the State of Illinois
The fall sports season kicks off today with the start of high school practice. Fall sports teams include: football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer and golf. Some teams have already had to change their practice times because of the rain and storms this morning. Polo football is now...
Movie being filmed in Rochelle this week
A section of Rochelle this week is being used in the filming of a movie called "Dandelion". Crews used the Spring Lake Marina on Tuesday which will be part of the movie. The Helms Athletic Complex football stadium was used last night. Local residents may have seen the stadium lights being used.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for strong storms and heavy rain until Midnight
The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. PSCW cleans up the backwaters of the Mississippi River. August is National Water Quality Month, and a Quad Cities nonprofit is working to help clean up the Mississippi River. Your First Alert Forecast. Updated: 24...
Vacant Freeport house knocked off foundation due to rain
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy rain in Freeport on Sunday and Monday has caused a vacant home to start sliding off of its foundation. The house, which is on Douglas Street, has been a topic of discussion for destruction in the past. The community reportedly had a meeting sometime ago to tear the house down, […]
Rockford roads blocked due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
Some Call These Midwestern Foods Gross–Are They Right Or Not?
Over the weekend, I got an email note from a friend who formerly lived here in the Rockford area. In the email, he included a link to a piece about "classic" Midwestern food dishes he found on a website. After pointing out that he himself had lived in the Midwest...
Rockford Scanner™: NWS Says There Might Be A Chance For Some Flash Flooding
NWS Says There Might Be A Chance For Some Flash Flooding. Periods of heavy rainfall are likely within the broad region tonight into Monday, though uncertainty is high on specific details. If that heavy rainfall sets up over any areas that saw heavy rainfall on Sunday, a flash flooding threat...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Said The Following Areas Are Closed, Due To Flooding
Use extreme caution while traveling this morning. The following intersections are impassable and are currently blocked off by barricades. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us at RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. Or you...
