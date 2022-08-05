ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Driver Facing DUI and Violation of Concealed Carry Act Following Single Vehicle Crash

By Tim Lee
nrgmediadixon.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nrgmediadixon.com

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Accident

Late Friday night, Ogle County Deputies, Byron Police, and Byron EMS responded to the vicinity of North Barker Road and Twin Oaks Drive in Byron for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered a Chevrolet Silverado had struck a tree before being overturned. After an initial investigation, the...
BYRON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
AURORA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Rock Falls Teens Arrested for Domestic Battery in Dixon

Dixon Police say two Rock Falls teens were arrested on Domestic Battery Charges in Dixon. Officers report that 18-year-old Abygail G. Miller and 19-year old Zachariah Flatt was arrested in the 100 Block of Division Street on Tuesday August 2 at 2:30 P.M., for Domestic Battery. Miller and Flatt was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Concealed Carry#Illinois#Alcohol
Amboy News

Sheriff’s office investigates incident at Amboy home

AMBOY — On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 6:10 a.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 300 block of West Main Street, Amboy, in response to a neighbor asking for help. Upon arrival, deputies found a female, Vonna Benhoff, 53, with apparent injuries. Deputies also...
WSPY NEWS

Mendota woman charged with DUI after crash south of Troy Grove

A Mendota woman is facing charges after a crash south of Troy Grove last week. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Mariah Sanchez was heading north on Route 251 just south of N. 36th Road when she crossed the southbound lane, entered the west ditch and then drove through a bean field and a corn field before crashing back into the west ditch. The vehicle had front end damage and caught on fire. Sanchez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Sanchez was released with her notice to be in court.
TROY GROVE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer

A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Passengers Arrested by Ogle Deputies Following Traffic Stop

On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Rt 72 at Interstate 39. After an investigation a passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Amber Keener of Lindenwood was placed under arrest for an outstanding Lee County warrant and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A second passenger in the...
superhits935.com

Rochelle man arrested following altercation this week

A Rochelle man has been arrested following a fight that took place Tuesday evening in the 500 block of 4th Avenue. There were no injuries. 40-year old Dominic Mireles has been arrested on the felony offense of aggravated battery. This is the second arrest from the incident. 27-year old Bailey...
ROCHELLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
RANSOM, IL
WIFR

Rockford police investigate two weekend shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are investigating two shootings in Rockford this weekend and asking the public if they have any details. Just before 10:30 Friday night, Rockford police responded to the 600 block of Salter Avenue for reports of shots fired. Officials say an 18-year-old man arrived at a...
KWQC

Jury finds woman found guilty in fatal Rock Falls stabbing

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury Friday convicted a Rock Falls woman in the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Court records show the jury deliberated about two hours before finding Nichole R. Elsesser, 47, guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of her trial.
starvedrock.media

Former Defendant In Ottawa Murder Case Headed Back To Prison

It's back to prison for a man who had a prior stint behind bars for his role in a murder near Ottawa. Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan Beckman of Forreston and formerly Peru was sentenced to 3 years in prison after a jury in La Salle County found him guilty of the Class 2 felony of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He had sexual relations with a minor prior to being arrested in Peru.

Comments / 0

Community Policy