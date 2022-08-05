Driver Facing DUI and Violation of Concealed Carry Act Following Single Vehicle Crash

Read on nrgmediadixon.com
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Accident
Late Friday night, Ogle County Deputies, Byron Police, and Byron EMS responded to the vicinity of North Barker Road and Twin Oaks Drive in Byron for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered a Chevrolet Silverado had struck a tree before being overturned. After an initial investigation, the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Man Charged With Aggravated Domestic Battery and Battery to a Peace Officer Following Call Regarding a Domestic Disturbance
Early Saturday morning, Sterling Police responded to a call of a Domestic Disturbance at W 9th and Avenue E in Sterling. Officers arrested 37-year-old Moses Spears of Sterling for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Aggravated Assaults’ and Resisting arrest. Spears was taken to the...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Rock Falls Teens Arrested for Domestic Battery in Dixon
Dixon Police say two Rock Falls teens were arrested on Domestic Battery Charges in Dixon. Officers report that 18-year-old Abygail G. Miller and 19-year old Zachariah Flatt was arrested in the 100 Block of Division Street on Tuesday August 2 at 2:30 P.M., for Domestic Battery. Miller and Flatt was...
Rockford man with loaded gun arrested after foot chase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Sunday after running away from police. Officers responded to the 500 block of Score Street around 8 p.m. in reference to a person who was pointing a gun at someone, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Larandolph Harvey, 37, when they arrived. Harvey […]
nbc15.com
25-year-old sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Village of South Wayne
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An early Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Lafayette County left a man with minor injuries and his motorcycle with severe damage. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to STH 11, Village of South Wayne for a motorcycle accident.
Amboy News
Sheriff’s office investigates incident at Amboy home
AMBOY — On Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 6:10 a.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 300 block of West Main Street, Amboy, in response to a neighbor asking for help. Upon arrival, deputies found a female, Vonna Benhoff, 53, with apparent injuries. Deputies also...
WSPY NEWS
Mendota woman charged with DUI after crash south of Troy Grove
A Mendota woman is facing charges after a crash south of Troy Grove last week. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Mariah Sanchez was heading north on Route 251 just south of N. 36th Road when she crossed the southbound lane, entered the west ditch and then drove through a bean field and a corn field before crashing back into the west ditch. The vehicle had front end damage and caught on fire. Sanchez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Sanchez was released with her notice to be in court.
Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer
A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Passengers Arrested by Ogle Deputies Following Traffic Stop
On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Rt 72 at Interstate 39. After an investigation a passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Amber Keener of Lindenwood was placed under arrest for an outstanding Lee County warrant and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A second passenger in the...
superhits935.com
Rochelle man arrested following altercation this week
A Rochelle man has been arrested following a fight that took place Tuesday evening in the 500 block of 4th Avenue. There were no injuries. 40-year old Dominic Mireles has been arrested on the felony offense of aggravated battery. This is the second arrest from the incident. 27-year old Bailey...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot wound after escaping robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man in Rockford walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound after reportedly escaping a robbery. Officers were advised around 1:30 p.m. Saturday that a gunshot victim had walked into a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. He was reportedly shot while walking in the 1700 […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reported In Rockford And In Rockton Today
A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported Today, Where And When:. 100 block of Flintridge Drive around 2:40 am *shots have been fired in this specific area 3 days in a row now*. 4567 E Rockton Road/Farm & Fleet area in Rockton around 4:30 pm. Spring Creek Rd and N Alpine...
WIFR
Rockford police investigate two weekend shootings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are investigating two shootings in Rockford this weekend and asking the public if they have any details. Just before 10:30 Friday night, Rockford police responded to the 600 block of Salter Avenue for reports of shots fired. Officials say an 18-year-old man arrived at a...
Fire at Beloit home displaces residents, causes $30K worth of damage
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home displaced residents Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Prairie Avenue just after 11 p.m. for a kitchen fire. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused about $30,000 in damage. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Rock Falls woman found guilty of killing former friend in 2019 stabbing
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock falls woman accused of killing her former friend in a 2019 stabbing was found guilty in court on Friday. Nichole Elsesser, the suspect in the stabbing of 53-year-old Tracy Russel, was charged with both first and second-degree murder and was found guilty in the first degree after a five-day-long trial.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Possible Stabbing Victim in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. Details are still dynamic. It happened around 5:20 pm. Initial reports are saying there is a possible stabbing victim near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not yet released any information on the incident. We do have a lot of reports of several emergency personnel...
KWQC
Jury finds woman found guilty in fatal Rock Falls stabbing
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury Friday convicted a Rock Falls woman in the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Court records show the jury deliberated about two hours before finding Nichole R. Elsesser, 47, guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of her trial.
starvedrock.media
Former Defendant In Ottawa Murder Case Headed Back To Prison
It's back to prison for a man who had a prior stint behind bars for his role in a murder near Ottawa. Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan Beckman of Forreston and formerly Peru was sentenced to 3 years in prison after a jury in La Salle County found him guilty of the Class 2 felony of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He had sexual relations with a minor prior to being arrested in Peru.
