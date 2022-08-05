Read on www.cbsnews.com
Bruce Schwoegler, longtime WBZ-TV meteorologist, dies at 80
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler died Thursday at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at the station for 33 years. A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh. Schwoegler was at WBZ for...
