ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School Kickoff

Thousands of families flooded AT&T Stadium to take part in the Arlington ISD School Fair.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Thousands of families turned out for Arlington's Back to School Kickoff at AT&T Stadium. The school district ended up handing out 10,000 backpacks and school supplies. The back-to-school fair was for families who are eligible for free and reduced school lunches.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Azle, TX
City
Bridgeport, TX
CandysDirt

The Ultimate Party Pad Just Hit The Market in Fort Worth

Dave Perry-Miller’s Lance Blann is a man with a plan. And yes, I did resist every urge to add double n’s to man and plan. His latest listing is the ultimate mancave, assembled piece by piece over the past few years. The wildest part? It’s set in the middle of an otherwise average neighborhood in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Daily South

How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas

Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Hornets
dallasexpress.com

Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat

A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
WEATHERFORD, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Pro-Golfer Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication

A professional golfer from Dallas was detained on Tuesday for alleged public intoxication before being accused of assaulting two police officers. Travis Wadkins was allegedly intoxicated and harassing staff members, Fox 4 reported on August 2, at Terrelli’s restaurant on Greenville Avenue. After his arrest, he allegedly spit on...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy