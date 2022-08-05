ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County declares health emergency as monkeypox cases see 'significant' regional rise

myfoxzone.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.myfoxzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
myfoxzone.com

Congressman and Louisiana House member Buddy Leach dies

BATON ROUGE, La. — Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., who spent a term in the U.S. House and ran the budget committee in the Louisiana House before leading the state Democratic party, has died. He was 88. Leach died Saturday, according to a statement by Louisiana Gov....
LOUISIANA STATE
myfoxzone.com

Infant pronounced dead in hospital; father in custody after standoff, Rowlett police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Police say a man is facing multiple felony charges after an hours-long standoff and the death of his young son. According to Rowlett police, they dispatched officers to a home on Silver Springs Way at about 7 p.m. Friday. They said a woman called about her husband who was behaving strangely. She was also worried about their infant that he was taking care of.
ROWLETT, TX
myfoxzone.com

Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy