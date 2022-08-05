Dallas County declares health emergency as monkeypox cases see 'significant' regional rise

Read on www.myfoxzone.com
Related
myfoxzone.com
Congressman and Louisiana House member Buddy Leach dies
BATON ROUGE, La. — Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., who spent a term in the U.S. House and ran the budget committee in the Louisiana House before leading the state Democratic party, has died. He was 88. Leach died Saturday, according to a statement by Louisiana Gov....
myfoxzone.com
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
myfoxzone.com
Infant pronounced dead in hospital; father in custody after standoff, Rowlett police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Police say a man is facing multiple felony charges after an hours-long standoff and the death of his young son. According to Rowlett police, they dispatched officers to a home on Silver Springs Way at about 7 p.m. Friday. They said a woman called about her husband who was behaving strangely. She was also worried about their infant that he was taking care of.
myfoxzone.com
Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
Comments / 0