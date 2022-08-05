ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

If you like working outside, you should know about this portable laptop shade

By Jillian Ortiz
TODAY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
TODAY.com

Amazon's under-the-radar outlet store has tons of home and kitchen deals

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Step into the Metaverse: How the virtual world may change reality

Experts believe that the Metaverse is inching closer to a place for social gatherings as they develop technology further than ever before. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on the effort to make the virtual world closer to reality.Aug. 7, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy