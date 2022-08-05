If you like working outside, you should know about this portable laptop shade

Read on www.today.com
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Qantas booked a 13-month-old baby on a different flight to her parents, who then spent 20 hours on the phone trying to rebook. They're still not home.
Qantas booked an Australian couple's 13-month-old baby on a separate flight from Europe to Thailand. The pair spent over 20 hours on the phone with Qantas' help line and had to call them 55 times. They have finally managed to book a flight home 12 days after the initial departure...
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 5 things I always pack in my carry-on and 4 I never do.
After working in the airline industry for years and packing a carry-on bag multiple times a week, I know the essentials and what to leave at home.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
I'm a travel editor who takes more than 50 flights a year. This is the best carry-on luggage for flying.
Checking a bag is a hassle and can be pricey, so you need a reliable carry-on suitcase. Here are the best carry-ons we tested in 2022.
Travelers are hiding their extra clothes in pillows to avoid baggage fees, and a flight attendant says it's a great idea
The airport pillow hack is the latest money-saving tip to go viral on TikTok. Experts told Insider it's a smart way to avoid extra travel fees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
From Levi's to backpacks, 21 affordable Sam's Club finds to help you transition to fall
This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With September right around the corner and inflation top of mind, we're all on the hunt...
TODAY.com
Amazon's under-the-radar outlet store has tons of home and kitchen deals
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
TODAY.com
Step into the Metaverse: How the virtual world may change reality
Experts believe that the Metaverse is inching closer to a place for social gatherings as they develop technology further than ever before. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on the effort to make the virtual world closer to reality.Aug. 7, 2022.
Comments / 0