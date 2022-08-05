ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

NOTES: North Dakota Hosts Manitoba in Exhibition

By Candy Jimenez-Caballero, FightingHawks.com
 3 days ago
KNOX News Radio

Business News: ND Mill…GF/EGF home sales & Nintendo

America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession. July’s hiring was up from 398,000 in June. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022. The...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 8, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Angelica Raven Cowan, 28, of Grand Forks, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. Brady Joseph Roggenbuck Werre, 29, no address provided, for Terroristic Threats. Francis Conroy Pual, 41, of Grand Forks, for Obstructing Legal Process by Interfering...
CROOKSTON, MN
740thefan.com

Grand Forks SWAT assists in arresting man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks SWAT Team was sent to assist officers who were attempting to serve a warrant on a man on the city’s south side Friday night. Grand Forks police say Blake Lund barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours after officers attempted to serve the warrant around 9:30 p.m. at 1108 27th Avenue S.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

GF SWAT arrests man after he barricaded himself in an apartment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents living near 27th Avenue S and 11th Street in Grand Forks were asked to shelter in place after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Police were attempting a warrant arrest...for Blake Lund....around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Lund barricaded himself inside and the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
POLK COUNTY, MN

