Arkansas Court Asked to Put Marijuana Measure on Ballot

Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Senate Passes Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act
Senate Democrats voted Sunday to approve a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a marathon weekend vote that caps off major legislative momentum in recent days as lawmakers prepared to leave town for August recess. “The Senate is...
Judge Considers Whether to Block Georgia Abortion Law Again
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is considering whether Georgia officials should once again be prohibited from enforcing the state's restrictive abortion law while a legal challenge against it is pending. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Monday from lawyers for the state and for doctors and...
Nebraska Won't Hold Special Legislative Session on Abortion
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he will not call a special legislative session to try to enact a 12-week abortion ban because the measure doesn't have enough votes to break a filibuster. Ricketts — a Republican who has said he wants to ban...
Maryland County to Decertify Primary Results and Rescan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Frederick County will decertify the results of last month's primary and reconvene this week to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots because of a discrepancy attributed to human errors in ballot accounting, county and state elections officials announced Monday. The Frederick County Board of...
Nebraska Republicans Lack Votes to Pass 12-Week Abortion Ban
(Reuters) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will not convene the state legislature for a special session to consider stricter abortion laws because Republican lawmakers did not have the votes to pass a ban on abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, he said on Monday. The statement by Ricketts, a Republican,...
Trump-Backed Michigan Attorney General Candidate Involved in Voting-System Breach, Documents Show
(Reuters) -The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general led a team that gained unauthorized access to voting equipment while hunting for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims, according to a Reuters analysis of court filings and public records. The analysis shows that people working with...
