ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kellogg

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TreeHouse Foods Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

TreeHouse Foods Inc THS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $1.19 billion, beating the consensus of $1.10 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to partially recover commodity and freight cost inflation and increased volume within the Snacking & Beverages segment due to growing demand for private labels.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cpi#Quarterly Earnings#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Cpi Card#Eps#Quarter Q1
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EuroDry: Q2 Earnings Insights

EuroDry EDRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EuroDry missed estimated earnings by 6.89%, reporting an EPS of $3.38 versus an estimate of $3.63. Revenue was up $6.88 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 108.5K shares come close, making up 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Rising interest rates boost Legal & General-CEO

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rising interest rates are helping Legal & General's (LGEN.L) business, its chief executive said on Tuesday as the British life insurer recorded an above-forecast 8% rise in first-half operating profit and said it was on track to meet or beat its financial goals.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Where iHeartMedia Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iHeartMedia IHRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Turtle Beach Are Diving Monday

Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review. What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings

Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ocular Therapeutix Q2 Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix OCUL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ocular Therapeutix missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $548 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Hims & Hers Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Hims & Hers Health HIMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hims & Hers Health missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $52.87...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy