As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Kellogg
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
TreeHouse Foods Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
TreeHouse Foods Inc THS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $1.19 billion, beating the consensus of $1.10 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to partially recover commodity and freight cost inflation and increased volume within the Snacking & Beverages segment due to growing demand for private labels.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
EuroDry: Q2 Earnings Insights
EuroDry EDRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EuroDry missed estimated earnings by 6.89%, reporting an EPS of $3.38 versus an estimate of $3.63. Revenue was up $6.88 million from the same period last...
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 108.5K shares come close, making up 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Rising interest rates boost Legal & General-CEO
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rising interest rates are helping Legal & General's (LGEN.L) business, its chief executive said on Tuesday as the British life insurer recorded an above-forecast 8% rise in first-half operating profit and said it was on track to meet or beat its financial goals.
Where iHeartMedia Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iHeartMedia IHRT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
As AMC Enters Bull Cycle, SmileDirectClub, Clover Health Move In Uptrends: What To Watch With The 3 Stocks
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC surged about 25% at one point on Monday as the stock continued to trade higher in its uptrend, which Benzinga predicted in an Aug. 5 analysis. On Friday, AMC regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support, which indicates a new bull cycle for...
Why Shares Of Turtle Beach Are Diving Monday
Shares of video game accessories Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR are falling after hours Monday after reporting second quarter financial results and an update to a strategic review. What Happened: Turtle Beach reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, down from $78.6 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Analysts were estimating...
Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings
Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
Recap: Ocular Therapeutix Q2 Earnings
Ocular Therapeutix OCUL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ocular Therapeutix missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $548 thousand from the same...
Hims & Hers Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Hims & Hers Health HIMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hims & Hers Health missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $52.87...
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
