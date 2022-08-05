The Original Misfits Book Halloween Headline Show in Dallas with Alice Cooper

Read on www.ghostcultmag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Calling for VolunteersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend – The Weeknd, Kevin Hart, and Erykah Badu
From big concerts to hilarious comedy shows, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Canadian pop singer The Weeknd is taking over AT&T Stadium on Sunday night at 6:30 pm. On his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” Abel Makkonen Tesfaye will perform songs from his most recent album Dawn FM as well as known hits like “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Call Out My Name.” Tickets are available here.
This tour shows you the best places to get a margarita in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love margaritas? This tour might be the one for you. No matter how you like them, frozen or not, there is something for everyone at Visita Dallas' Margarita Mile.
Thrillist
The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot
Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Dallas
Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zipline and climb through the treetops of Plano at GoApe!
We're taking you on an adventure through the treetops of the Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
This Prestonwood Estates Reinvented Ranch Home is Perfect
The ranch home has been the most popular house style in 34 states, including Texas, since Cliff May created the design in 1932. That statistic comes to us from Trulia and is not surprising. When Patti and Wayne Dyess spotted this ranch home in 2015, they knew they’d found the...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4news.com
Remarkable coincidence helps Dallas man get his lost ring back
After a Dallas man lost his wedding ring on a Florida beach he assumed it was gone forever. But in a rare coincidence, the woman who found it is also from North Texas and was determined to see it returned to its owner.
How to get every possible discount at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The 2022 edition of the State Fair of Texas starts its 24-day run in Dallas' Fair Park on September 30, with music, games, and food. But what we're here for is discounts. There are a multitude of discount ticket options and deals being offered by the State Fair and other entities, meaning there's no reason you should ever pay full price.
The Most Expensive Listing In Texas Is in Bluffview, Other Dallas Homes Make The Top 10 For July
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Dallas is home to four of the most expensive active single-family home listings in the state, according to a new report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors. Topping the list is the $24.5 million mansion at 5411 Surrey Circle. It’s been on the...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat
A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
A Modern Take On A Classic Craftsman
Down the road from one of Dallas’s premier hot spots for shopping and dining, Vickery Place offers scenic streets and a tight-knit community. Here, a postcard-worthy midcentury Americana vibe meets all the excitement of Lower Greenville. Within this one-of-a-kind community, a classic Craftsman just flew off the market and it truly caught our eye.
It’s National CBD Day: Here are the best CBD stores in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — CBD is becoming very popular these days as it is being used more and more to help relieve pain and anxiety. Monday, August 8 is National CBD Day!. NationalToday says, “National CBD Day is celebrated on August 8 every year. This is a day to celebrate and spread awareness about the usages and capacities of cannabidiol, a hemp-based compound that is touted for its ability to relieve pain and anxiety. It is also believed to be effective for movement and cognition-based disorders.”
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Corinth, TX USA
I was running with my husband when I saw something tangled in some blackberry brambles off the side of a small bridge in my community. I couldn’t tell what it was, but I instinctively thought that it might be something similar to the Denton Rocks that people paint and hide around retail locations. I have a tendency to pick up random things (which I call my treasures) that I find on the ground while out walking and running, so my husband looked a bit skeptical. I told him I’d check it out on the way home.
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award
In 2011, Dallas billionaire Lyda Hill pledged to give away most of her billion-dollar fortune. It's a pledge she is doing her best to keep, and her generosity has been recognized this week.
Plano, McKinney, Allen And Frisco Among 25 Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Disney And Hulu
On August 4, over two dozen Texas cities filed a lawsuit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging that the companies failed to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees. As previously covered by Local Profile, Plano officials announced their intention of joining cities across the country suing the streaming...
Comments / 0