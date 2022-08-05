SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The MBTA’s Orange Line and a stretch of the Green Line will shut down for a month. Communities like Somerville will lose two major lines in their city while the T does the work it says is much needed. “I don’t have a plan B, I guess maybe take the bus,” said one rider. “I know they are putting busses so probably use that, maybe a bike. I don’t know. It’s a mess actually,” said another rider.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO