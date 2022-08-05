ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18

ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Eligibility Applications

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Community Preservation Committee announced today, August 8 that the Committee is now accepting CPA Project Eligibility Applications. The applications are available on the Framingham Community Preservation Committee website and. in the Planning and Community Economic Development Department in the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy Tree limb down and now blocking traffic

– News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy on Monday in the early afternoon well after lunchtime, Quincy Quarry personnel found a large limb from a city tree impeding traffic on a city street. One can...
QUINCY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

More than 40 local restaurants participate in Worcester Restaruant Week

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Restaurant Week is back and in its second week of the Summer Edition. More than 40 restaurants in and around Worcester are participating this year. They're all offering special three-course meals for $28.22. O’Connor’s Restaurant is offering six different appetizers, six desserts, and eight entrees as...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
NATICK, MA
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought #mayorkoch #cityofquincy

City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News’ arborists Paul Bunyan VI and Fredrick Law Olmsted V risked mad dogs and Englishmen by going out in the midday sun this past weekend to survey the damage the still ongoing drought has done to many hundreds of trees planted by the City of Quincy in recent years.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
MIDDLETON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerville dealing with two disruptions to MBTA lines

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The MBTA’s Orange Line and a stretch of the Green Line will shut down for a month. Communities like Somerville will lose two major lines in their city while the T does the work it says is much needed. “I don’t have a plan B, I guess maybe take the bus,” said one rider. “I know they are putting busses so probably use that, maybe a bike. I don’t know. It’s a mess actually,” said another rider.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
LEXINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bethany House Hosting Holiday Extravaganza Sale

Bethany House is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza sale on Saturday, September 10. Get an early start for the holidays (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas). Huge selection of decorations, gifts and more at incredibly low prices. The sale is Saturday September 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at St Thomas Hall 974...
MILLIS, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk

ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
NECN

Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
CHELSEA, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

