Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18
ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
Framingham Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Eligibility Applications
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Community Preservation Committee announced today, August 8 that the Committee is now accepting CPA Project Eligibility Applications. The applications are available on the Framingham Community Preservation Committee website and. in the Planning and Community Economic Development Department in the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, August 8, 2022
1 Temperatures today will be about 95 degrees today. The City of Framingham has public beaches open today until dusk at Learned Pond, Lakw Waushakum and Saxonville Lake. Cooling Centers with air conditioning and free water are available at the main Framingham Public Library, Christa McAuliffe Library branch and the Callahan Center.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy Tree limb down and now blocking traffic
– News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy on Monday in the early afternoon well after lunchtime, Quincy Quarry personnel found a large limb from a city tree impeding traffic on a city street. One can...
Framingham City Councilors & School Committee Members Endorse Sousa for State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Local leaders agree: Priscila Sousa is the proven leader Framingham needs representing it at the State House. City Council Chair Philip Ottavani, Jr., of District 6. Councilor George P. King, Jr., At Large. Councilor Michael Cannon of District 4. Councilor Noval Alexander of District 5. Councilor John...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 40 local restaurants participate in Worcester Restaruant Week
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Restaurant Week is back and in its second week of the Summer Edition. More than 40 restaurants in and around Worcester are participating this year. They're all offering special three-course meals for $28.22. O’Connor’s Restaurant is offering six different appetizers, six desserts, and eight entrees as...
Dozen Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Noche De Fiesta Auction To Benefit Artists & Framingham Public Library Foundation
FRAMINGHAM – During last month’s successful Noche de Fiesta event co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the Framingham Public Library, a handful of MetroWest artists painted live. Now their paintings are part of a an exhibit at the main Framingham Library and all five paintings will...
6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
City of Quincy trees dying in droves from the drought. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News’ arborists Paul Bunyan VI and Fredrick Law Olmsted V risked mad dogs and Englishmen by going out in the midday sun this past weekend to survey the damage the still ongoing drought has done to many hundreds of trees planted by the City of Quincy in recent years.
WCVB
Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
Somerville dealing with two disruptions to MBTA lines
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The MBTA’s Orange Line and a stretch of the Green Line will shut down for a month. Communities like Somerville will lose two major lines in their city while the T does the work it says is much needed. “I don’t have a plan B, I guess maybe take the bus,” said one rider. “I know they are putting busses so probably use that, maybe a bike. I don’t know. It’s a mess actually,” said another rider.
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
Boston Public Schools working to fill 1,000+ openings before start of the school year
BOSTON — With just one month until the first day of school, it’s crunch time to try to fill more than a thousand job openings at Boston Public Schools. “We are actively working with our recruitment team,” said Drew Echelson, acting superintendent for Boston Public Schools. He...
WCVB
United Way continues to help 100 Worcester residents displaced by roof collapse
WORCESTER, Mass. — The United Way of Central Massachusetts is helping extend the hotel stay for 100 people who lost their homes due to a roof collapse at a Worcester apartment building. The exterior roof of the Mill Street building collapsed on July 15 into a third-floor unit, which...
Bethany House Hosting Holiday Extravaganza Sale
Bethany House is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza sale on Saturday, September 10. Get an early start for the holidays (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas). Huge selection of decorations, gifts and more at incredibly low prices. The sale is Saturday September 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at St Thomas Hall 974...
Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk
ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NECN
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
Take a Look Inside Worcester's New RMV Center
WORCESTER - The new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Worcester opened on Monday. WATCH: Take a look inside the new Worcester RMV center below. The RMV moved the Worcester branch from 611 Main St. to 50 S.W. Cutoff inside the space previously occupied by Big Y Supermarket. The...
Worcester Redevelopment Authority Votes to Purchase Denholm Building for $3 Million
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority authorized the execution of the purchase and sale agreement for the Denholm building property on Main Street in downtown Worcester. The WRA board members voted in favor of the agreement on Monday morning and will purchase the building for $3 million. In April, the...
Comments / 0