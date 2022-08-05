ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Reuters

Biden rule would give organic chickens access to outdoors

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday proposed a U.S. rule requiring farms to give egg-laying chickens access to the outdoors in order to earn the label "organic," closing loopholes but potentially giving companies up to 15 years to comply.
AGRICULTURE

